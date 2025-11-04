Mike Johnson Seemingly Shut Down Donald Trump's Third Term Dreams

Donald Trump has practically called House Speaker Mike Johnson his puppet, and it seems he's finally got wind of the fact that his boss is drunk on power. While Trump ruled out running for VP in 2028 (and his comments said it all about his oversized ego), the divisive politician didn't dismiss the idea of a third term outright, which, according to the 22nd Amendment, isn't allowed. But that's never stopped him before. Johnson, however, has reportedly reminded Trump that he's not above the constitution. The house speaker admitted to reporters on Capitol Hill in October 2025 that the president had approached him with the idea of seeking a third term but he made it clear it's not in the cards for him.

"It's been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that," Johnson explained, per CNN. He then proceeded to dismiss his boss' apparent dream of defying the constitution as a joke meant to infuriate his critics, snarking, "He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire about the very prospect." The loyal Trump staffer's comments came after he proudly told reporters aboard Air Force One that throwing his hat in the ring for vice president would be "too cute," per The Guardian.

As for seeking a third term, the president confirmed, "I would love to do it." He added, "Based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run. So we'll see what happens." The likelihood of Trump taking Johnson seriously seems slim, since insider sources dished to the New York Times that he has privately joked, "I'm the speaker and the president."