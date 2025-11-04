Mike Johnson Seemingly Shut Down Donald Trump's Third Term Dreams
Donald Trump has practically called House Speaker Mike Johnson his puppet, and it seems he's finally got wind of the fact that his boss is drunk on power. While Trump ruled out running for VP in 2028 (and his comments said it all about his oversized ego), the divisive politician didn't dismiss the idea of a third term outright, which, according to the 22nd Amendment, isn't allowed. But that's never stopped him before. Johnson, however, has reportedly reminded Trump that he's not above the constitution. The house speaker admitted to reporters on Capitol Hill in October 2025 that the president had approached him with the idea of seeking a third term but he made it clear it's not in the cards for him.
"It's been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that," Johnson explained, per CNN. He then proceeded to dismiss his boss' apparent dream of defying the constitution as a joke meant to infuriate his critics, snarking, "He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire about the very prospect." The loyal Trump staffer's comments came after he proudly told reporters aboard Air Force One that throwing his hat in the ring for vice president would be "too cute," per The Guardian.
As for seeking a third term, the president confirmed, "I would love to do it." He added, "Based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run. So we'll see what happens." The likelihood of Trump taking Johnson seriously seems slim, since insider sources dished to the New York Times that he has privately joked, "I'm the speaker and the president."
Steve Bannon challenged Mike Johnson's view on a third Trump term
Donald Trump might not be able to run for a third term, according to the United States Constitution, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't try anyway. At least, that's what the president's former Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon told The Economist. "He's going to get a third term," Bannon proclaimed. "Trump is going to be president in '28, and people ought to get accommodated with that." When directly asked about the 22nd Amendment, the former White House staffer argued simply, "There are many different alternatives," adding, "There's a plan, and President Trump will be the president in '28." He didn't specify what exactly the plan is, though. Of course, this assertion set tongues wagging and has seemingly only spurred Trump on when it comes to his big, third term ambitions.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has confirmed he might run for president himself in 2028, has long warned that people ought to take Trump's so-called jokes seriously. In a speech, he pleaded with Americans to "wake up," disclosing that a hardcore supporter sent him a "Trump 2028" hat in the mail. "These guys are not screwing around. The rules do not apply to them," Newsom urged (via Facebook). During an interview, the governor also cautioned that he strongly suspects the controversial leader really "doesn't want another election." Newsom cited Trump's controversial White House renovations as proof that he doesn't intend to vacate the premises once his second term is up, noting, "Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" (via Facebook).