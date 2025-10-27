Donald Trump Rules Out Running For VP In 2028 And His Comments Say It All About His Oversized Ego

According to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Donald Trump cannot run for a third term as POTUS; it's assumed that he will finish out his second term and then hand over the reins to someone else in 2028. With that being said, he could actually serve as vice president, but that would mean he'd have to be second banana after years of being the top dog. For a man with an ego the size of the Grand Canyon, that wouldn't cut it.

While on Air Force One on October 27, Trump spoke with the press and said he'd "love" to run as president for a third term. "I have the best poll numbers I've ever had. ... I'd love to do it," he told reporters (via ABC News). But when asked if he'd ever consider being on the ballot as VP, Trump shut that down fast. He admitted he'd be able to run for vice president, but he wasn't interested. "It's too cute," he said. "Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that."

Trump may feel like being the vice president would be a downgrade from his current position. Sure, Vice President JD Vance does political work (when he's not on vacation, that is), but the praise and admiration for the VP will never be as grand as that of the president. The veep is second-in-command and answers to the president.