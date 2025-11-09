The Real Life Partners Of NCIS: Origins Stars

Hollywood staple and "NCIS" icon Mark Harmon has had a series of love interests on the show, but in real life, he has been happily married to his wife, actor Pam Dawber, for 38 years. Harmon's love story with his wife had a totally classic start, as the pair was set up by a mutual friend.

The "NCIS" actor's friend had begged to set him up with Dawber, promising it could be through a casual group date, but Harmon had a different idea. Instead, he asked for Dawber's number so he could call her up himself. Unfortunately for him, Dawber didn't answer. The actor was forced to leave a message, which led to Harmon's shock when Dawber picked up the phone. "She was monitoring and she picked up. We went out that night and we're together ever since," Harmon told People.

Exactly a year after their first date, the pair were married in 1987. Years later, Dawber appeared opposite Harmon in a series of "NSCIS" episodes as a recurring character. The couple's son Sean Harmon eventually joined them on the series' set, playing a younger version of Harmon's character on the show. Dawber and Harmon's other son Ty Harmon has also followed in his family's Hollywood footsteps as an emerging screenwriter. "I'm proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do," Harmon shared with People.