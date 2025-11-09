The Real Life Partners Of NCIS: Origins Stars
The series "NCIS" has had its fair share of spin-offs with "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and its most recent addition, "NCIS: Origins." The latest series brings audiences back in time to the beginnings of Mark Harmon's iconic character Leroy Gibbs when he got his start in the Naval Criminal Investigation Services. It covers the development of friendships, plenty of drama, and of course, love interests. Finding their characters in tangled webs of love and lust, the actors may be relying on their own personal experiences with relationships to feed their performances.
Yes, the cast members of "NCIS: Origins" have their own healthy and crazy romantic love lives off screen with their real-life partners. Their stories range from decades-long marriages to relationships kept out of the public eye, but tell an overarching tale of true romance. From mutual friend set-ups to totally unpredictable run-ins, the cast has a collection of downright rom-com inspired love stories that'll warm your heart and make you believe in love at first sight.
Mark Harmon's long-lasting love story with wife, Pam Dawber
Hollywood staple and "NCIS" icon Mark Harmon has had a series of love interests on the show, but in real life, he has been happily married to his wife, actor Pam Dawber, for 38 years. Harmon's love story with his wife had a totally classic start, as the pair was set up by a mutual friend.
The "NCIS" actor's friend had begged to set him up with Dawber, promising it could be through a casual group date, but Harmon had a different idea. Instead, he asked for Dawber's number so he could call her up himself. Unfortunately for him, Dawber didn't answer. The actor was forced to leave a message, which led to Harmon's shock when Dawber picked up the phone. "She was monitoring and she picked up. We went out that night and we're together ever since," Harmon told People.
Exactly a year after their first date, the pair were married in 1987. Years later, Dawber appeared opposite Harmon in a series of "NSCIS" episodes as a recurring character. The couple's son Sean Harmon eventually joined them on the series' set, playing a younger version of Harmon's character on the show. Dawber and Harmon's other son Ty Harmon has also followed in his family's Hollywood footsteps as an emerging screenwriter. "I'm proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do," Harmon shared with People.
Kyle Schmid and wife, Caity Lotz, were set up by a mutual friend
Kyle Schmid, who plays agent Mike Franks on "NCIS: Origins," and his wife, actor Caity Lotz, were set up by a mutual friend. Back in 2020, while the pair was filming in Vancouver, they went out on a date, and they have been together ever since. Though the couple didn't make their relationship Instagram official for another year, since then it's been smooth sailing. In 2022, Schmid proposed during a trip to Marrakesh while the couple was enjoying a stay at Lotz's favorite hotel. She gave details of the engagement to People in 2024, revealing, "We were shooting on the roof at sunset, and I turned around and he was down on one knee. I was so surprised it took me a second to realize what was happening."
The pair married in February 2024, celebrating with a destination wedding in Colombia. Schmid wrote about his love for his wife in an Instagram post following their nuptials, penning, "Sometimes the universe opens up and sends you something you can't live without, my wife, my life. Thank you for all you've done." In September 2024, Lotz and Schmid welcomed their first child, a daughter. In August 2025, Lotz announced she and Schmid were expanding their family again in a sweet Instagram post captioned, "There's nothing more spiritual than creating a family and watching it grow."
Patrick Fischler married his college sweetheart, Lauren Bowles
Patrick Fischler, who plays Cliff Wheeler on "NCIS: Origins," and his wife Lauren Bowles' love story dates back to their college years. Back in the 1980s, Fischler and Bowles met while studying at NYU. The actors began a relationship in college, staying together long after graduating, and tied the knot in 2005. Their careers exploded, with each appearing in over 70 projects over the years. In 2025, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, noted by Fischler with a short and sweet Instagram post featuring the pair on their wedding day. The couple is not quiet at all about their love for one another. A cursory look at Fischler's social media showcases a loving husband who can hardly contain his love for his wife.
The actor frequently posts praise and gratitude for Bowles and their relationship. An Instagram post Fischler shared on International Women's Day in 2018 painted a beautiful picture of the couple's relationship, "She's taught me to be a better man, a better father, a better person." That's right, at some point during all their work, the couple expanded their family, welcoming a daughter, Fia, in 2009.
Caleb Foote and Raegan Jobie keep their love life private
The actor behind the "NCIS: Origins" character Agent Randolf, Caleb Foote, has kept his love life with therapist Raegan Jobie out of the spotlight, allowing only a few social media posts to document their relationship together. The pair didn't make their relationship Instagram official until May 2024, with a carousel of pics documenting their trip to Michigan. Few social media posts showcasing Jobie and Foote's relationship have followed on the actor's Instagram, with more posts coming from his girlfriend's account. The therapist has periodically posted pictures of her and the "NCIS" star together, traveling the globe on exciting trips to Japan, Costa Rica, and Utah.
Though their relationship is mostly kept private, it's clear the pair certainly has a lot in common, enjoying the outdoors, exploring new locations, or working out at the gym together. The couple definitely has a silly side given their goofier Instagram posts, including a sneak peek at their Halloween costumes in a carousel post for Foote's birthday. Captioning the post, Jobie wrote a heartfelt birthday wish to her boyfriend that read, "May you continue to get hotter & goofier with each passing year (if that's even possible) i love you!"
SNL star Bobby Moynihan married Brynn O'Malley in 2016
Bobby Moynihan took a break from his comedic roles, joining the cast of "NCIS: Origins" as Woody Browne. Rising to fame as an "SNL" cast member, Moynihan's background is in comedy, which is how he met his wife. While teaching an improv class in New York, the "IF" actor recalled hosting his first class where Brynn O'Malley, a Broadway performer at the time, sat among his students. Moynihan waited until after the class had ended to ask O'Malley out and she said yes.
The former "Saturday Night Live" actor spoke to Nicole Byer on her podcast "Why Won't You Date Me?" about he and O'Malley's "fancy" first date, revealing that the pair had bumped into an actor from the highly acclaimed series "Lost" beforehand. Already flustered by wanting to impress O'Malley, the star run-in sent Moynihan into a spiral of talking about the actor all night. O'Malley must have found the "Lost" conversation charming as they continued to date, and tied the knot in 2016, just a year before Moynihan announced his departure from "Saturday Night Live." The couple has since welcomed two daughters, and when asked about his favorite part of being a dad, Moynihan told People, "Everything about it."