Mitch McConnell & His Wife Have A Bigger Age Gap Than You Might Realize

Mitch McConnell won his first senatorial race in 1984, making it hard for millennials to remember a time before he was on the national political stage. That's a long tenure, and over the decades, McConnell has changed as a politician. Things have also changed for the senator in his personal life. Four years before McConnell was first elected, he and his first wife, Sherrill Redmon, divorced. By the 1990s, McConnell met Elaine Chao, who would become his second wife. "We met in the old-fashioned way. We were introduced through family friends," Chao told KET. Although Chao had a positive first impression of McConnell, a romantic relationship wasn't necessarily a forgone conclusion. "I don't want to say that sparks flew," Stuart Bloch, who helped introduce the pair, later recalled to The New York Times. "That's not the way either of them is."

What many may not realize is that McConnell and Chao have a sizeable age gap of 11 years. McConnell turned 83 in February 2025, while Chao turned 72 in March. It's possible the difference in their ages might have given them pause in their early dating days, especially since the senator was already a dad of three kids when he met Chao. But according to Chao, she was more concerned with their professional roles when she first met McConnell. "I didn't want to be seen with Mitch because I had my own career, and I didn't want people to think that I was a groupie," she recalled to Independent Women in 2021. "Mitch thought that was hilarious because most women who went out with him, wanted to be seen with him in public."