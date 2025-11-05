10 Rumors About Princess Diana That Are Still Swirling After Her Death

Princess Diana wasn't known as the people's princess for nothing. Even 28 years after her death, the myth and legend of the Princess of Wales continues to thrive in public imagination, especially the details surrounding the tragic end of her life. From whispers about a secret engagement to her boyfriend Dodi Fayed to claims that she was pregnant during her fatal car crash in Paris to the more outlandish theories questioning her son's paternity, conspiracy theories abound in the curious case of the Princess of Wales. Perhaps the most enduring of these is the larger claim in which most other theories are subsumed: Diana was murdered.

The idea directly contests official investigations that turned up nothing to indicate foul play and court rulings that deemed her death a case of unlawful killing. But reported facts have done little to quell conspiracy theories. People's preoccupation with trying to sniff out what exactly happened to the beloved princess can be linked to general fascination with not just her life, but the British royal institution as a whole. As Edward White, author of "Dianaworld: An Obsession," told Forbes: "[T]here are so many stories that are not yet finished with Diana. So many of the things that people don't know, because the royal family still operates with enormous secrecy."

Here are 10 rumors about Princess Diana's life and times that are still swirling after her death.