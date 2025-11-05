Strange Things About John Fetterman Everyone Ignores

John Fetterman has had a packed few years with the start of his Senate career, with congressional pushback to his laid-back style, medical emergencies, and his very open mental health journey. Right when things seemed to settle, a bomb was dropped by none other than Fetterman's own Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson. Spurred on by the Senator's increasingly concerning habits, Jentleson penned a 1,600-word email in hopes of garnering support and guidance with the senator's worsening behavior. He detailed a laundry list of concerns, detailing specific events and continued habits of the politician that he — as well as his fellow staffer — believed to be intensifying. Following the list of worries, Jentleson wrote, "But this is one of the things you said to flag, so I am flagging." (via Intelligencer).

Fetterman has dismissed the former employee's concerns, telling NBC News, "It's a one-source story, with a couple anonymous sources, hit piece from a very left publication. There's really nothing more to say about it." But as others in Congress become more and more aware of these bad habits through poor public displays, Fetterman's personality and past have been placed under a microscope.