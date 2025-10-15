Trump Can't Keep His Inappropriate Rambling In Check For Charlie Kirk Medal Of Freedom Speech

Conservative, and at times controversial, podcaster and activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a college campus in Utah on September 10, 2025. Donald Trump attended Charlie's memorial service, and on what would have been Charlie's 32nd birthday, Trump posthumously awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom; it was accepted by his wife, Erika Kirk. In the newly renovated Rose Garden, Trump gave a speech about Charlie sharing, "Today we're here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before," via Reuters. However, despite this claim, Trump's speech veered, somewhat predictably, into a series of rambling tangents, much to the annoyance of many people online.

He mentioned "the very big, very rich countries" that apparently wanted him to be at the ceasefire in Gaza, per The White House. He talked about JD Vance's interview with George Stephanopoulos and referred to the ABC host as "Slopadopoulos." Trump loves to give nicknames to his perceived opponents. After he said that Charlie had told him Erika was beautiful and smart, he joked about how those two things don't happen often in the same person.

He claimed again (and still falsely) that trillions of dollars had been invested in the U.S. under his leadership. He also talked about the 2024 election and how much he won by, and Trump repeated his joke / prediction that he wouldn't be going to heaven. Through all of this, he did come back to Charlie before heading out on a different train of thought. But still, people on social media weren't impressed with the direction of the speech.