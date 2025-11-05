Here's How Long Melania Trump Really Takes To Get Ready In The Morning
Melania Trump does not mess around when it comes to her beauty routine. The former model's attention to detail is clear in every effortlessly chic (and occasionally austere) look she debuts. Before Melania became the first lady for the first time in 2017, her makeup artist, Nicole Bryl, revealed that her lengthy makeup routine actually inspired the Trumps to consider adding a glam room to the White House. As Bryl confirmed in an interview with Stylish magazine, Melania requires "an hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus" to fully transform into her glamorous self each day (via Us Weekly). The proposed glam room hasn't been officially added to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (yet), which isn't that surprising, considering that the expansive property already boasts a cosmetology room that has been used as a beauty salon for decades.
It also doesn't seem likely that the first lady would have used a glam room much anyway, given Melania's glaring White House absence. As sources dished to the New York Times, in May 2025, to date during her husband's sophomore term, Melania has spent fewer than 14 days there. Moreover, Melania shattered any illusion that she cares about being first lady with her silence during the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, aka the space traditionally designated for the offices of the first lady (though it seems that Melania isn't a fan of the East Wing demo regardless).
Melania Trump employs some surprisingly simple beauty hacks
The first lady's natural beauty helped launch Melania Trump's modeling career when she was just a 16-year-old in her native Slovenia. Melania had a successful modeling career both at home and in the U.S. before and after marrying President Donald Trump in 2005. Despite the hour and 15 minutes that she reportedly dedicates to getting ready each day, the first lady's beauty routine relies much more on enhancing her already stellar good looks with healthy practices. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body," Melania proudly told GQ in 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."
Apart from eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep, and steering clear of cosmetic enhancements, the former model also sticks to a strict skincare routine that ensures she ages well. "When I wake up in the morning, I like to refresh myself and put some tonic on — one with vitamin C — and then an oxygen cream with vitamins A, C, and E," Melania detailed in a 2011 chat with Allure. "That's very important to me so that my skin will stay moisturized throughout the day. I never go to sleep before washing my makeup off and I really nurture my skin at night." She also provided yet another gentle reminder that removing your makeup before you go to bed makes all the difference in the long run.