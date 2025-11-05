Here's How Long Melania Trump Really Takes To Get Ready In The Morning

The first lady's natural beauty helped launch Melania Trump's modeling career when she was just a 16-year-old in her native Slovenia. Melania had a successful modeling career both at home and in the U.S. before and after marrying President Donald Trump in 2005. Despite the hour and 15 minutes that she reportedly dedicates to getting ready each day, the first lady's beauty routine relies much more on enhancing her already stellar good looks with healthy practices. "I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body," Melania proudly told GQ in 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

Apart from eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep, and steering clear of cosmetic enhancements, the former model also sticks to a strict skincare routine that ensures she ages well. "When I wake up in the morning, I like to refresh myself and put some tonic on — one with vitamin C — and then an oxygen cream with vitamins A, C, and E," Melania detailed in a 2011 chat with Allure. "That's very important to me so that my skin will stay moisturized throughout the day. I never go to sleep before washing my makeup off and I really nurture my skin at night." She also provided yet another gentle reminder that removing your makeup before you go to bed makes all the difference in the long run.