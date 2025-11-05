Melissa Joan Hart & Her Husband Look So Different In Photo From The Night They Met

As befits a '90s teen icon, Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson had a meet-cute straight out of a rom-com. A famous young actor goes to a party and falls in love with a hunky rocker performing at the event? It almost sounds like the plot of a movie Hart herself would have starred in, but this was indeed how the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star met her husband of more than two decades back in 2002. While attending a Kentucky Derby gala with a pal, Hart immediately noticed Wilkerson and fell in love at first sight after she was tasked with introducing his band Course of Nature to the crowd. "I went up there, and I met the band. And I saw this really handsome guy. And I went to my publicist who happened to be in the room and said, 'I need to meet him,'" she recalled to Fox News in 2024. But apparently, it wasn't just Hart who swiftly developed a crush that night.

Instead of following his habit of leaving the venue right after a performance, Wilkerson chose to linger at the party — specifically around the table of one gorgeous blonde actor. "He walked past my table three times, and I had to stop him. We chatted for a few minutes, took a picture together. And then I went back to his bus, met his mother, said goodbye," Hart shared. She kept that photo, and 22 years later, posted it on Instagram to mark the anniversary of their first meeting. The snap, which showed them awkwardly cuddling up and posing together, highlighted not only how far Hart and Wilkerson have come in their displays of affection, but also how drastically they've changed over the years.