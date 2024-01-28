Melissa Joan Hart's Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Melissa Joan Hart grew up in the spotlight after becoming a child star. She's enjoyed a successful career, but could her children be following in her footsteps? Hart is a proud mom to the three sons she shares with husband Mark Wilkerson. They are Mason Wilkerson, Braydon Wilkerson, and Tucker Wilkerson. In 2015, when the boys were young, the "Melissa & Joey" actor gave an interview to Yahoo Parenting in which she discussed her thoughts on them becoming actors. "Would I be OK with my children being entertainers? Not this young. I did take one son on an audition to see what would happen," she said. "But I'm way too busy to be a stage mom. If they want to be in Hollywood, they have to finish school first ... I won't let [a job] direct our family." Education is a priority, but there are many things that Hart would do to protect her children, and she acknowledges that motherhood has its challenges.

"The thing with parenting that nobody really prepares you for is that you always feel like you are failing," she told Hello! magazine in 2023. "It's overwhelming. But there's that love and that desire to protect and that feeling of, 'I will do anything; I will die for these people.'" But who are these three young men who have changed Hart's life? Meet her sons, who are growing up fast.