How Tom Brady's Exes Gisele Bündchen And Bridget Moynahan Really Get Along
Most of us would probably feel some awkwardness toward our partner's ex if they decided to remain friends after breaking up, so we can only imagine how much worse the situation would be if the ex was still pregnant with our significant other's child while we're dating. Unfortunately for Gisele Bündchen, she doesn't have to imagine, as just a few months after she started seeing Tom Brady in December 2006, it emerged that his actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was three months pregnant with their baby. This tested the supermodel and the NFL star's months-old relationship, nearly causing their breakup. "It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'" Bündchen told CBS (via People) of her initial reaction to the pregnancy news. She ultimately decided to stick with Brady and quickly grew to love his oldest son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, who is growing up to be the former quarterback's twin, as her own. However, it wasn't as easy for the Brazilian beauty to welcome Moynahan with open arms as she came to terms with the idea that her beau's ex would likely be in their lives for the foreseeable future due to their child.
Despite Bündchen embracing the role of co-parent from the get-go, she seemingly avoided Moynahan in the first year of Jack's life, having had zero interaction with her until sometime in 2008 or 2009. Bündchen later hinted that things were tense between them at the time. However, 15 years later, the two women had become close enough that their friendship survived Bündchen's divorce with Brady in 2022. Discussing where she stood with Moynahan, the fashion icon told Vanity Fair in 2023, "I say to Bridget—you know, I have a great relationship with her."
Bündchen suggested that she and Moynahan went 'through the roller coaster' to get where they are today
We've had quite a bit of photo evidence of Gisele Bündchen's close relationship with Bridget Moynahan over the years. When Moynahan met up with Bündchen in 2014 to drop off her son Jack, there was no awkwardness or bad blood between the supermodel and the actress, who were captured hugging and chatting with each other in photos published by E! News. A snap shared by Tom Brady in 2023 as part of a Mother's Day tribute on Instagram (seen above) also showed that the two women were clearly friendly and comfortable with each other after years of co-parenting Jack. However, as Bündchen suggested to Vanity Fair in her 2023 interview, this bond was hard-won. "Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky point, and you've gotta overcome it," she said while discussing her relationship with Moynahan.
Perhaps one major factor that helped thaw the ice was that Bündchen did her best to get along with Moynahan, who likewise was respectful toward the Brazilian star and her relationship with Brady. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?'" Bündchen recalled. "Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'" This shared goal brought Bündchen and Moynahan closer and allowed them to face various hurdles together through the years. "We're not playing against each other," Bündchen added. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."