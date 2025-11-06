How Tom Brady's Exes Gisele Bündchen And Bridget Moynahan Really Get Along

Most of us would probably feel some awkwardness toward our partner's ex if they decided to remain friends after breaking up, so we can only imagine how much worse the situation would be if the ex was still pregnant with our significant other's child while we're dating. Unfortunately for Gisele Bündchen, she doesn't have to imagine, as just a few months after she started seeing Tom Brady in December 2006, it emerged that his actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was three months pregnant with their baby. This tested the supermodel and the NFL star's months-old relationship, nearly causing their breakup. "It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'" Bündchen told CBS (via People) of her initial reaction to the pregnancy news. She ultimately decided to stick with Brady and quickly grew to love his oldest son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, who is growing up to be the former quarterback's twin, as her own. However, it wasn't as easy for the Brazilian beauty to welcome Moynahan with open arms as she came to terms with the idea that her beau's ex would likely be in their lives for the foreseeable future due to their child.

Despite Bündchen embracing the role of co-parent from the get-go, she seemingly avoided Moynahan in the first year of Jack's life, having had zero interaction with her until sometime in 2008 or 2009. Bündchen later hinted that things were tense between them at the time. However, 15 years later, the two women had become close enough that their friendship survived Bündchen's divorce with Brady in 2022. Discussing where she stood with Moynahan, the fashion icon told Vanity Fair in 2023, "I say to Bridget—you know, I have a great relationship with her."