Eyebrow-Raising Details About Nancy Pelosi's Relationship Timeline With Her Husband
Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi have achieved what many couples dream of one day attaining — a long and loving marriage. Paul and Nancy have been married for over 60 years, tying the knot in 1963, just two years after first laying eyes on each other in a college class at Georgetown University. If you think the pair moved fast, then their early family timeline will make your head spin. In 1964, Nancy gave birth to the couple's first child, Christine Pelosi, and over the subsequent six years gave birth to four more children. Meaning, Nancy was effectively pregnant throughout most of the couple's first decade of marriage.
As a young mother and wife, Nancy launched a successful career as a Democrat in California, serving as a Democratic National Committee member beginning in 1976 and holding other positions within the California Democratic Party. In 1987, Nancy entered Congress, representing California's 11th congressional district — a job that Pelosi still has to this day. Nancy Pelosi broke the glass ceiling when she became the first female speaker of the House of Representatives. And Paul Pelosi is no slouch, either. Paul is an investor, developer, and founder of venture capital firm Financial Leasing Services. As an expert investor, Paul has contributed millions to the Pelosis' surprising net worth.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi have endured serious trials
Nancy Pelosi has overcome obstacles to get to where she is now. In 2022, Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in the middle of the night. According to The Guardian, the attacker, David DePape, planned to kidnap Nancy and post footage of him interrogating Nancy online. However, Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the break-in. DePape did find Paul, 82 years old at the time, in his bed, and threatened him while asking about Nancy's whereabouts. Paul called the police, but before they arrived, DePape managed to beat Paul so severely with a hammer that he was knocked unconscious. Nancy discussed the violent break-in during an interview with CBS News, revealing that she felt guilty because DePape was looking for her.
Despite the hardships they have endured, Nancy and Paul have maintained a strong and loving relationship for over six decades. During an interview with The New York Times in 2014, Nancy revealed their secret. "A successful marriage is a decision," Nancy said. "You decide it's going to work. You can't always be there, but you have to be there enough. And you have to make sure you are where you're needed most. Sometimes it's here, sometimes it's there; sometimes it's a tie and you have to prioritize. But it's always a decision."