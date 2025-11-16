Eyebrow-Raising Details About Nancy Pelosi's Relationship Timeline With Her Husband

Nancy Pelosi has overcome obstacles to get to where she is now. In 2022, Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home in the middle of the night. According to The Guardian, the attacker, David DePape, planned to kidnap Nancy and post footage of him interrogating Nancy online. However, Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the break-in. DePape did find Paul, 82 years old at the time, in his bed, and threatened him while asking about Nancy's whereabouts. Paul called the police, but before they arrived, DePape managed to beat Paul so severely with a hammer that he was knocked unconscious. Nancy discussed the violent break-in during an interview with CBS News, revealing that she felt guilty because DePape was looking for her.

Despite the hardships they have endured, Nancy and Paul have maintained a strong and loving relationship for over six decades. During an interview with The New York Times in 2014, Nancy revealed their secret. "A successful marriage is a decision," Nancy said. "You decide it's going to work. You can't always be there, but you have to be there enough. And you have to make sure you are where you're needed most. Sometimes it's here, sometimes it's there; sometimes it's a tie and you have to prioritize. But it's always a decision."