The Worst-Dressed Celebrity Looks Of Halloween 2025

Double, double, toil and trouble — give us a worst-dressed list on the double! Fear not, witches; there was plenty to be afraid of this Halloween, but a lack of worst-dressed celebs to cackle at is not one of them. It may have been a dark and stormy night, but the stars were out and about in their costumes in honor of the horror-filled holiday. And, we'll admit — some of these costumes were spooktacular. Others? The stuff of nightmares.

Every year, we expect to see some seriously special costumes from the likes of Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum, Lizzo, and other Halloween-loving stars. And, this year, as expected, they showed up dressed to the nines. Some celebs, on the other hand, taught us some valuable Halloween costume lessons: don't make boring choices, don't do anything blatantly offensive, and don't inexplicably dress up as the half-naked version of a typically clothed character. Oh — and don't use Halloween as an excuse to try to get the internet to stop making embarrassing memes about you; it will backfire. Having the creativity, patience, and resources of Monae and Klum never hurts, either. So, please enjoy this year's celebrity Halloween costumes that definitely did not abide by these rules. As the old adage goes: trick or treat, smell my feet, these celebs' costumes did NOT eat.