The Worst-Dressed Celebrity Looks Of Halloween 2025
Double, double, toil and trouble — give us a worst-dressed list on the double! Fear not, witches; there was plenty to be afraid of this Halloween, but a lack of worst-dressed celebs to cackle at is not one of them. It may have been a dark and stormy night, but the stars were out and about in their costumes in honor of the horror-filled holiday. And, we'll admit — some of these costumes were spooktacular. Others? The stuff of nightmares.
Every year, we expect to see some seriously special costumes from the likes of Janelle Monae, Heidi Klum, Lizzo, and other Halloween-loving stars. And, this year, as expected, they showed up dressed to the nines. Some celebs, on the other hand, taught us some valuable Halloween costume lessons: don't make boring choices, don't do anything blatantly offensive, and don't inexplicably dress up as the half-naked version of a typically clothed character. Oh — and don't use Halloween as an excuse to try to get the internet to stop making embarrassing memes about you; it will backfire. Having the creativity, patience, and resources of Monae and Klum never hurts, either. So, please enjoy this year's celebrity Halloween costumes that definitely did not abide by these rules. As the old adage goes: trick or treat, smell my feet, these celebs' costumes did NOT eat.
Olivia Attwood sure remembers Jessie from 'Toy Story' differently than we do
We've seen the "Toy Story" franchise plenty of times, but somehow the moment when Jessie wore denim panties is escaping our memory. Olivia Attwood clearly wanted to show some skin this Halloween. Yet, Heidi Klum's Halloween party guest list proved that there are more than a few great costume ideas that mesh perfectly with that goal. Jessie from "Toy Story" just isn't one of them, and the choice to put this twist on her outfit made for a weird costume.
We didn't love Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Island looks
For Halloween 2025, "Live with Kelly and Mark" hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos paid homage to one of the biggest shows of 2025 — "Love Island." The couple wore oversized T-shirts with cartoonish bathing suit-clad bodies printed on them and wigs modeled after the typical cast member. Unfortunately, these tees and wigs were totally cheesy. Plus, real "Love Island" fans know that none of the ladies on that show would be caught dead strutting around the villa in a pair of shower shoes like Ripa was wearing.
Nick Vansteenbergh and Olandria Carthen didn't make fans cheer
One "Love Island"-inspired couple's costume fell flat, and so did the couple's costumes of some real "Love Island" alumni. "Love Island: USA" fans were cheering on Nicolandria this past season. Yet, we weren't cheering for Nick Vansteenbergh and Olandria Carthen's Halloween couple's costume quite the same way.
The "Love Island" love birds dressed up as cheerleaders, but instead of making the crowd roar, this costume felt a bit boring. For their first Halloween as a couple, these two could have done something a bit more creative.
Ruh-roh, Raggy! Amber Rose's Scooby Doo costume was totally lackluster
Scooby Dooby Doo — where are you? Because, that definitely doesn't look like you in the thigh-high boots on the red carpet. Amber Rose dressed up as Scooby Doo with a skintight, printed jumpsuit, oversized collar, and dog ears. Yet, between the boots and bleach blonde locks, this didn't seem like a well thought-out Scooby Doo costume as much as an excuse to wear an outfit she liked with a theme added on after the fact.
JD Vance's JD Vance costume flopped
JD Vance loves to clap back at his haters by pretending he's in on the joke. And, he did it again for Halloween 2025. The VP dressed up as the viral curly-haired JD Vance meme.
JUST IN: Vice President JD Vance shows off his Halloween costume.
"Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" pic.twitter.com/oltOlwlDUc
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2025
There were a few issues with this costume. For starters, it was pretty hard to tell what he was at first. Furthermore, the internet made fun of him for it. And, unfortunately for him, this still wasn't enough to steal attention away from the messy MAGA rumors that were jumpstarted by his cozy embrace with Erika Kirk.
Julia Fox's blood-stained costume caused controversy
The Most Controversial Halloween Costume award goes to ... Julia Fox! Many fans loved her choice to dress up as Jackie Kennedy covered in John F. Kennedy's blood after his 1963assassination. On Instagram, Fox praised Jackie for not changing her blood-stained clothes, calling it "an act of extraordinary bravery." Still, her choice to don this costume in 2025 was confusing. Jackie and JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg called the costume "desperate and dangerous" on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ultimately, disturbing victims' family members with your costume never makes for a good look.
Damien Hurley seems to have some confusion about what Stitch looks like
Models Anna Ermakova and Damien Hurley walked the blue carpet at Heidi Klum's famed Halloween party as the short-hemline-clad versions of Marie Antoinette and "Lilo & Stitch's" titular alien. It's unclear what exactly these two costumes have to do with each other, but it's really Hurley's that we have a problem with. Why would Stitch be wearing short shorts? And, why does it look like he got leg transplants courtesy of Bigfoot's kind donation? This costume inspires way too much confusion to be a good pick.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's skeleton onesies didn't measure up to their son's beastly look
Without any other factors involved, a skeleton onesie is a tad on the boring side for a big Halloween costume event. Yet, the worst part of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's costumes was actually the missed opportunity. Their son was dressed up as the titular Beast from "Beauty and the Beast." Think of all the great family costume options! They could have been Lumiere and Cogsworth ... Mrs. Potts and Chip ... Gaston and LeFou! The possibilities here were endless.
Coco Austin's Chucky costume was too cheeky — literally
Coco Austin's Chucky costume sure was eye-catching! But, it didn't look much like Chucky. Interestingly, Austin had one of the worst celeb Halloween costumes of 2023 for a very similar reason. She dressed as a 1920s gangster in fishnets with her entire butt exposed. Neither 1920s gangsters nor Chucky are known for this particular fashion statement, so it doesn't quite work for these costumes. For 2026, Austin should either choose to dress up as someone known for flaunting their fishnet-covered booty or ditch the tights altogether.