What Life Is Like Today For JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg

John F. Kennedy's grandchildren have grown up to be gorgeous, with the 35th president's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, having three children. Jack Schlossberg, who was born in January 1993, is one of these children and JFK's only grandson. The New York native is a bit removed from the experiences of his grandfather, but he shares glimpses into his current life on his Instagram.

For example, back in April 2023, Schlossberg uploaded a celebratory post about passing the New York State bar exam. Under a photo of him paddleboarding, a hobby he often features on his page, the Kennedy wrote, "TFW passed the bar — Jake Cyborg, Esq!" Schlossberg follows in the footsteps of many of his family members, as his mom and uncle passed the same New York bar exam decades earlier. It reportedly took JFK Jr. three attempts, but his nephew was able to pass the bar on his first go.

Though Jack looks exactly like his uncle JFK Jr., the Harvard graduate is interested in establishing himself outside the Kennedy name. "I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of," he said on "Today" in 2017. "But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."