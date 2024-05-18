What Life Is Like Today For JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg
John F. Kennedy's grandchildren have grown up to be gorgeous, with the 35th president's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, having three children. Jack Schlossberg, who was born in January 1993, is one of these children and JFK's only grandson. The New York native is a bit removed from the experiences of his grandfather, but he shares glimpses into his current life on his Instagram.
For example, back in April 2023, Schlossberg uploaded a celebratory post about passing the New York State bar exam. Under a photo of him paddleboarding, a hobby he often features on his page, the Kennedy wrote, "TFW passed the bar — Jake Cyborg, Esq!" Schlossberg follows in the footsteps of many of his family members, as his mom and uncle passed the same New York bar exam decades earlier. It reportedly took JFK Jr. three attempts, but his nephew was able to pass the bar on his first go.
Though Jack looks exactly like his uncle JFK Jr., the Harvard graduate is interested in establishing himself outside the Kennedy name. "I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of," he said on "Today" in 2017. "But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."
Schlossberg has taken public political stances
Jack Schlossberg wants to make a name for himself beyond his Kennedy origins, but the New Yorker isn't afraid to get involved in politics. While he hasn't run for office, he's taken public stances on political topics, writing essays for publications like TIME and Politico.
Like many of his family members, Schlossberg has also spoken out against his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's running as an Independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. In a video posted in April 2023, the Yale graduate accused RFK Jr. of "trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame." Calling his cousin's campaign an "embarrassment," the Kennedy descendent made his endorsement of President Joe Biden very clear.
"Joe Biden shares my grandfather's dream for America, that we do things not because things are easy, but because they are hard," the New Yorker stated. In May 2024, Schlossberg began posting a series of comedic videos taking on different personas that expressed their dislike of RFK Jr. and their support of Biden. While the videos received mixed responses, with some Instagram users taking issue with his use of regional dialects, they make Schlossberg's own political stance against his cousin very clear.
JFK's grandson has some down-to-earth interests
While Jack Schlossberg may be involved in the greatness that the Kennedy name invokes, he still maintains some regular interests. For one, the young lawyer appears to be a dog lover, posing with his family's pooch back in 2017. "Gonna name him Fuki or Nutroll or Rabbit or Maestro or Big Data or Richard or maybe Pickle or Angus," he captioned the photo. "He's my brother."
Despite his lighthearted caption, Schlossberg told People that the puppy, which resembles a labradoodle, was named Chester because "he looks exactly like [former president] Chester A. Arthur." Chester hasn't made many appearances on the Kennedy descendant's Instagram page, but he has been spotted living a happy life with Caroline Kennedy.
Other than that, Schlossberg has expressed an endearing adoration of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "He's just like the funniest, best guy," Schlossberg told People. "And what I really love about him is that he is the hardest worker... I identify with that because I think hard work is very, very important, and so I just think he's the man." He might be a Kennedy, but even Jack Schlossberg has a favorite celebrity.