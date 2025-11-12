Tragic Details About Home Improvement Star Patricia Richardson's Life

Patricia Richardson, the mom on "Home Improvement," has had quite a fruitful career since the series' end in 1999. The actress has gone on to appear in numerous TV series and movies, including "The West Wing," "Strong Medicine," "Grey's Anatomy," and the HBO Max animated series "Charlotte's Web." But to millions of fans, Richardson is eternally Jill Taylor, the out-testosteroned wife and boy mom who kept hubby Tim (Tim Allen) grounded. The role earned her four Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations (she'll always be a winner in our hearts).

Richardson's path to stardom has had some sad turns along the way. Born in the D.C. suburbs, she moved frequently as a child because of her father's Navy career. Her family relocated to Texas when she was a high school junior. She wanted to stay in Maryland as a boarding school student, but her parents nixed the idea. "I was the black sheep of the family, really rebellious, and they were afraid that if they let me out of my sight, they'd never see me again," she explained to Texas Monthly. The decision proved to be a wise one; in her new school, Richardson joined the drama club and found her passion. "I had been a problem child, but once I got into acting, my parents never had any more trouble with me, because all of that energy was directed in a positive way," she said. Richardson found success in her chosen career, but she still continued to encounter heartaches both on and off set.