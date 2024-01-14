The Rocky Relationships You Didn't Know The Cast Of Home Improvement Had

Not everything is what it seems in show business, and not all TV families have the same rapport behind the scenes as they do on camera. The classic '90s sitcom "Home Improvement" features Tim "the Toolman" Taylor (Tim Allen) and his family's capers living in the Detroit suburbs. While Allen's character works to compete with home renovation superstar Bob Vila to varied success, his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson), and three sons battle everyday struggles with the help of their friendly next-door neighbor, Wilson. The show was a runaway hit throughout its eight-year run, achieving multiple accolades and becoming one of the most-watched shows of the decade.

Though the show's antics could be over-the-top, from home renovation mishaps to schoolyard shenanigans, the core of "Home Improvement" is the loving Taylor family, frequently helped along by neighbor Wilson's wise words (even if they never see the bottom half of his face in the show's recurring gag). But, despite the camaraderie on camera, the cast didn't always see eye-to-eye behind the scenes. By the time the show wrapped in 1999, "Home Improvement" was known as much for the cast's feuds as it was for its punch lines.