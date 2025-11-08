All The Details About Lily Allen And David Harbour's Messy Breakup
Although there were several signs that Lily Allen and David Harbour's marriage was never going to last, nobody could have predicted just how messy their split would get. Apparently, the beginning of the end came in December 2024, when the Daily Mail pointed out that the "Smile" songstress' profile on the celebrity dating app, Raya, was fully up and running. The plot thickened in January 2025, after a Daily Mail insider revealed that the singer wasn't on the app to find love, but to do some detective work. According to the source, Allen was actively scrolling to check if her then-husband's Instagram following list consisted of women who were also on the celebrity dating app. In the process of doing so, Allen sadly stumbled upon the "Stranger Things" star's active profile.
To make things even worse, Harbour and Allen first met on Raya, too. In February 2025, People confirmed that the celebrity couple had decided to part ways after four years of marriage. Their divorce drama continued long into October 2025, when Allen dropped her album "West End Girl" and seemingly told the world that Harbour had repeatedly cheated on her. In "Tennis," the British singer recalled how she had put in a lot of effort to welcome him back home after several weeks apart, only for Harbour to be entirely disinterested in even interacting with her. While the subject of the track showed her an Instagram photo, she spotted a message notification from someone called Madeline. The chorus gets to a heartbreaking crescendo, as Allen sings that her partner's connection with the mystery woman wouldn't have hurt as much if it were purely physical.
West End Girl painted a heartbreaking picture of Lily Allen and David Harbour's split
The tragic story of Lily Allen grew even sadder following the release of "West End Girl." In "P***y Palace," the singer-songwriter tragically details discovering that her husband's dojo wasn't a place to practice martial arts, but rather an apartment where he brought back women to cheat on her with in peace. Allen also sings about how she was left to question if David Harbour was a sex addict because of the sheer number of NSFW items hidden in the property. It's worth noting that, in "Madeline," the British star seemingly confirms that she and Harbour had an open marriage, but clarifies that he violated the terms of their agreement by having an affair with someone they knew.
Shortly after the album's release, costume designer Natalie Tippett dished to the Daily Mail that she was the Madeline that Allen was singing about. According to The Sun, Harbour and Tippett's paths crossed on the set of Netflix movie "We Have A Ghost" in 2021. However, when Allen spoke to The Times in October 2025, she asserted that "Madeline" was an amalgamation of several different women. To no one's surprise, she also confirmed that the record was partially inspired by her real-life experiences.
The "LDN" singer also admitted to British Vogue that her divorce gravely impacted her mental health, confessing, "The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them." Ultimately, she checked herself into a facility to maintain her sobriety.
