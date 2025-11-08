All The Details About Lily Allen And David Harbour's Messy Breakup

The tragic story of Lily Allen grew even sadder following the release of "West End Girl." In "P***y Palace," the singer-songwriter tragically details discovering that her husband's dojo wasn't a place to practice martial arts, but rather an apartment where he brought back women to cheat on her with in peace. Allen also sings about how she was left to question if David Harbour was a sex addict because of the sheer number of NSFW items hidden in the property. It's worth noting that, in "Madeline," the British star seemingly confirms that she and Harbour had an open marriage, but clarifies that he violated the terms of their agreement by having an affair with someone they knew.

Shortly after the album's release, costume designer Natalie Tippett dished to the Daily Mail that she was the Madeline that Allen was singing about. According to The Sun, Harbour and Tippett's paths crossed on the set of Netflix movie "We Have A Ghost" in 2021. However, when Allen spoke to The Times in October 2025, she asserted that "Madeline" was an amalgamation of several different women. To no one's surprise, she also confirmed that the record was partially inspired by her real-life experiences.

The "LDN" singer also admitted to British Vogue that her divorce gravely impacted her mental health, confessing, "The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them." Ultimately, she checked herself into a facility to maintain her sobriety.

