Sarah Ferguson Might Be Suffering More Than Andrew After Losing His Titles
While the former Prince Andrew — now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — is undoubtedly having a truly bad autumn, having been stripped of his royal titles and kicked out of his home at Royal Lodge, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, isn't having a great time, either. Though they divorced in 1996, the former couple still lived together at Royal Lodge. Now, because her ex-husband is getting the boot, Ferguson is as well. This makes sense, but it's still a rude wakeup call for her.
A source revealed to People that Ferguson is planning on living separately from her ex when they both leave their shared home. "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the insider said. "She will continue to forge an independent life." Andrew's life may have gotten pathetic since he was ousted from the royal family, but that does not mean Ferguson's life has to follow suit. Instead, it sounds like she's using this experience to write a new chapter for herself.
However, Andrew is getting assistance with his relocation, as People reported he'll be moving to the Sandringham estate. King Charles III will even foot the bill himself if his younger brother needs different accommodations in the future. However, it doesn't sound like Ferguson's ex-brother-in-law plans on doing the same for her. Instead, it seems like she's being forced to venture out on her own without any kind of safety net.
Sarah Ferguson has lost more than just her home
This ousting is only the latest drama involving Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson; they've had plenty of other scandals. There were cheating rumors on both sides, which was less than ideal press for the royal family, as was them getting a divorce. When Andrew Lownie's book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," was released in August 2025, it revealed the infidelity in their topsy-turvy marriage. Mountbatten Windsor's former driver claimed the ex-prince had sex with "more than a dozen women before [his] ﬁrst anniversary" with Ferguson (via Daily Mail). The book also touched upon Ferguson's affair with American businessman Steve Wyatt, which really picked up speed after her daughter Princess Eugenie was born.
Besides her home and the royal lifestyle she's presumably become accustomed to, Ferguson has lost more in her life, thanks to the allegations and drama surrounding her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In September 2025, Ferguson was dropped from numerous charities, including a children's hospice called Julia's House, after an email from 2011 was revealed in which she told Epstein, "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family" (via BBC). Ferguson also privately apologized to the controversial figure for denouncing him in public. The surfaced email did not paint the former Duchess of York in a good light, and charities took notice.
Moreover, Ferguson's relationship with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has "collapsed," according to a royal expert at the Daily Mail. A family friend told the outlet that the princesses "are even more disappointed in their mother than their father now."