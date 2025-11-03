Sarah Ferguson Might Be Suffering More Than Andrew After Losing His Titles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the former Prince Andrew — now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — is undoubtedly having a truly bad autumn, having been stripped of his royal titles and kicked out of his home at Royal Lodge, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, isn't having a great time, either. Though they divorced in 1996, the former couple still lived together at Royal Lodge. Now, because her ex-husband is getting the boot, Ferguson is as well. This makes sense, but it's still a rude wakeup call for her.

A source revealed to People that Ferguson is planning on living separately from her ex when they both leave their shared home. "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself," the insider said. "She will continue to forge an independent life." Andrew's life may have gotten pathetic since he was ousted from the royal family, but that does not mean Ferguson's life has to follow suit. Instead, it sounds like she's using this experience to write a new chapter for herself.

However, Andrew is getting assistance with his relocation, as People reported he'll be moving to the Sandringham estate. King Charles III will even foot the bill himself if his younger brother needs different accommodations in the future. However, it doesn't sound like Ferguson's ex-brother-in-law plans on doing the same for her. Instead, it seems like she's being forced to venture out on her own without any kind of safety net.