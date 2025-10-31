Major Scandals That Will Always Haunt Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson

On October 17, 2025, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, would both lose their duchy of York titles. Two weeks later, King Charles III decided to initiate a process to strip Andrew of his prince titles. In practice, this means that the former couple will be referred to as Mr. Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Ms. Sarah Ferguson. In a statement, the king and queen hinted that the reason for this decision pertained to Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's ties to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," read the palace statement (via The Guardian).

While Mountbatten Windsor and Ferguson likely aren't thrilled with this decision, palace insiders know that it was a long time coming. According to royal expert Jennie Bond in an interview with Closer Weekly, Prince William has spearheaded the movement to boot Andrew and Ferguson from the firm. "William has been a strong voice in managing the Andrew problem — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle," she relayed. William's stance against the former Duke and Duchess of York did not originate with their most recent scandals. The pair has stirred up decades worth of royal controversies — making them a true liability to the crown.