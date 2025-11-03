Mariah Carey's New Ad Isn't Spreading Christmas Cheer For Folks Online

It's tiiiiiiiiiime! Or is it? Every year, Mariah Carey preps for the holiday season when November hits. She shares a video of her hitting a high note, while singing, "It's time!" as her holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas is You," begins. The tradition is typically silly and fun. So what's different this year? Well, if you haven't noticed, a lot is different in 2025. And despite always being able to hit said high note, Carey's latest video is totally out of tune.

Carey's latest Christmas season kickoff video has a very different twist than it usually does, and it's inspiring some backlash. Rather than a simple, cheeky music video, this year, Carey's clip is a Sephora ad. In itself, this is a bit strange — but it gets way, way weirder. Carey, dressed in an angel costume, begins the video by saying, "Halloween slayed, but now, it's ti–." Her usual catchphrase is cut off mid-word by a record-scratch when she sees that some of her Sephora products have been stolen. As it turns out, her elf employee, played by comedian Billy Eichner, robbed her. "The elves are striking this year. Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell," he says, noting that he's "pawning all of this so I can afford elf therapy." So, in the context of the video, Carey's employee is stealing her makeup to afford healthcare. In the current political climate, this approach definitely inspires a "yikes" or two. And, believe it or not, it gets worse.