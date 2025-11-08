The Most Famous Faces To Get Cut From CBS News Amid Major Network Changes

The sudden shake-up left many speechless and shocked while their lives were left askew with the drastic layoffs. However, in the aftermath of this large-scale exit of employees, some of CBS' familiar faces spoke out about their experiences with the network. Nancy Chen took to her Instagram to confirm her layoff from the channel and write about the team she had worked with, "There is a certain bond that forms while navigating the unpredictability of life on the road and live television as well as the search for the perfect line and the joy of the perfect shot — and I am grateful I got to do it with the very best."

Lisa Ling could have taken this layoff as an addition to the sad details about her life, but instead she faced the change with a light heart — perhaps just seeing it as another step in her evolution. Posting a video to her Instagram, the journalist said: "Now this didn't entirely surprise me, because I wasn't a full-time employee, but rather a contributor, and we're easy to cut. My heart, though, goes out to all of those who had been working at the network for many, many years." She went on to thank the network for her experiences, focusing primarily on a miniseries the freelancer was able to produce with CBS.

Meanwhile, Debora Patta reportedly took the news hard, with the New York Post claiming that she quickly made plans to sue CBS. News of the cuts came shortly after there were subtle signs that John Dickerson's CBS News departure was messier than it seemed. He announced on October 27 that he was leaving the network, just days before layoffs rocked CBS.