Sad Details About Former CNN Anchor's Lisa Ling's Life

Emmy Award-winner Lisa Ling has evolved into an incredibly accomplished journalist thanks to decades of experience producing content that goes deep on important issues affecting contemporary society. Her own family life has been complex, with a rocky childhood that left her wary of marriage and unsure of how to embrace her Asian roots. She dealt with turbulence as an adult as well, including miscarriage and her sister's well-publicized detainment in North Korea, but Ling is nothing if not resilient.

Ling got her start in television at age 16, when she appeared on a syndicated news program called "Scratch." She joined Channel One News at 18 and by 25, was made their senior war correspondent — and this was all before "The View" totally changed her life, making her a celebrity in addition to a journalist. Ling joined the enduring talk show in 1999, and she remained there for three years before leaving to get back to reporting.

Ling had a number of high-profile jobs after "The View," including co-hosting "National Geographic Explorer" and as a special correspondent for "The Oprah Winfrey Show." When Oprah Winfrey founded her own network in 2011, she tapped Ling to host a documentary series, entitled "Our America with Lisa Ling." When that ended in 2014, Ling started a similar series, "This Is Life with Lisa Ling," which she hosted on CNN until 2022. While there have not been many professional struggles for the gifted thinker, here are some sad details about former CNN anchor Lisa Ling's personal life.

