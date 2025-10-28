The Subtle Signs John Dickerson's CBS News Departure Is Messier Than It Seems

The times are a-changin' over at "CBS Evening News." Just seven months after becoming the co-anchor on the network's evening news broadcast, John Dickerson is officially leaving CBS. Between his short-lived stint in the co-anchor chair and the mystery surrounding his departure, many fans are wondering if there's more to this story, and it's starting to seem like they may be right.

After a shake-up that led to Norah O'Donnell parting ways with CBS, Dickerson took over the coveted evening news co-anchor role back in January. In an October 27 Instagram post, Dickerson announced that he's leaving. "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time," he wrote. "I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

Based on the comment section on the post, this statement clearly left plenty of fans shocked and saddened by the change. Yet, there was one thing that was glaringly missing from his post: a reason for his upcoming career move. Since sharing the reason surely would have kept the rumor mill at bay, it's fair to assume that he's keeping things vague because all isn't exactly well behind the scenes.