The Rampant Rumor About Donald Trump's Out-Of-Touch Halloween Party That Just Won't Die

In the spirit of Halloween, President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump handed out candy to young trick or treaters who graced the White House lawn on October 30, 2025. Hosted annually by the White House, the traditional event was a downright wholesome moment in the midst of a national crisis. With the government shutdown, over 1 million federal employees have faced no pay for a decision out of their control. During the heartbreak of a nation struggling under the mounting pressures of what may possibly be the longest shutdown in United States history, leaving many without work, without pay, and without resources, Trump flew down to his Mar-a-Lago estate to host an expensive Halloween party.

Photos from the event show a packed hall with many dressed in 1920s garb, including flapper dresses with feather headbands, which blend into the large white feathered centerpieces at the celebrity adorned tables. It's a lavish display of the president's wealth, a man often forgotten to be a billionaire. With all that money, one may assume that the party was all on his tab, but rumors have circulated online that the allegedly $3.4 million party was actually paid for with taxpayer dollars. If true, the president, who is already facing backlash over his controversial demolition of the White House's East Wing for a ballroom, would face a major storm of hatred and even, possibly, jail time. After all, using American tax dollars for personal expenses while president is illegal.