Donald Trump Repeats History With Halloween Antics That Angered His Haters
Holidays have always appeared to be a bit fraught for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. During their first trip to the White House, Melania famously complained about having to decorate for Christmas in 2018, which set the tone for much of how the first lady would decorate — or not. With rather lackluster decorations for Halloween 2025, it seems Melania has checked out, and Donald is up to his old tricks. A video posted on X shows the president in a good mood, as he repeats a behavior that had people accusing him of being mean-spirited back in 2019.
.@POTUS strikes again! 🤣 https://t.co/mjzufQiAut pic.twitter.com/98J3vfTMfg
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 30, 2025
The above video shows a side-by-side comparison of Donald placing candy on top of the heads of children wearing rather elaborate costumes. Perhaps he couldn't find where to actually hand the treats, or maybe he thought it was funny; either way, the internet noticed.
In 2019, the jury was split on whether or not placing candy where children couldn't see it or easily reach it was a nasty Halloween trick. "He's even cruel to little kids," wrote one commenter at the time. However, this was followed up with a response indicating, "It was playful. ... People have really lost their sense of humor." The responses in 2025, however, were much more relaxed.
Online netizens appear used to Donald Trump's tricky jokes
Though President Donald Trump was doling out the tricks, many online appeared to see it as a treat. In response to Donald placing candy on top of a child's costume, one stated, "lol that poor kid," although the X user didn't seem to be that bothered by the shenanigan. Many more remarked how Donald's antics were classic paternal behavior, with one user writing, "He's such a grandpa!" Another pointed out one of the strange things in the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump: She often tries to stop him from doing these bizarre things, to no avail.
"I was watching a live feed and laughed because Melania was 'no don't' but he did anyway," wrote one user in response to Melania's attempt to keep Donald from repeating his candied mistakes. The first lady can be seen gently placing her hand on his arm as he reaches toward the top of the costume, but it didn't prevent him from reliving history. Just like how Melania's distaste for Donald's dance moves hasn't stopped him from jamming out, so too is her desire to have him simply put candy in a child's hands an impossible thing to ask of him.