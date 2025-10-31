Donald Trump Repeats History With Halloween Antics That Angered His Haters

Holidays have always appeared to be a bit fraught for President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. During their first trip to the White House, Melania famously complained about having to decorate for Christmas in 2018, which set the tone for much of how the first lady would decorate — or not. With rather lackluster decorations for Halloween 2025, it seems Melania has checked out, and Donald is up to his old tricks. A video posted on X shows the president in a good mood, as he repeats a behavior that had people accusing him of being mean-spirited back in 2019.

The above video shows a side-by-side comparison of Donald placing candy on top of the heads of children wearing rather elaborate costumes. Perhaps he couldn't find where to actually hand the treats, or maybe he thought it was funny; either way, the internet noticed.

In 2019, the jury was split on whether or not placing candy where children couldn't see it or easily reach it was a nasty Halloween trick. "He's even cruel to little kids," wrote one commenter at the time. However, this was followed up with a response indicating, "It was playful. ... People have really lost their sense of humor." The responses in 2025, however, were much more relaxed.