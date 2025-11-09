Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie Made It Clear How They Feel About Their Parents' Royal Drama

Royal pariahs Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are likely to be forever haunted by scandal. In late October 2025, King Charles III announced that his younger brother would no longer be known as Prince Andrew and would also formally be stripped of the title of Duke of York. Additionally, Ferguson has dropped the title of Duchess of York, with both she and her ex-husband agreeing to vacate the Royal Lodge following an extended back-and-forth with the Crown over the property. Though the former Duke had already symbolically given up his royal titles, this marked a firmer response from the king following renewed attention towards Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. But amid Andrew and Fergie's exile, there have been some lingering questions regarding what will become of their two adult daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and how the two might respond to it all. And through their actions, the princesses have made it fairly clear that they don't feel like their parents' royal drama is their hill to die on.

At the very least, the royal sisters seem to be acting unbothered by the whole thing and are going about their business as usual. Per the Daily Mail, just as their father's dispute with the family over the Royal Lodge was about to reach its climax, Eugenie and Beatrice were well away from their native England, traveling for business and pleasure, respectively. As shown in photos shared by the outlet, Eugenie had taken a girls' trip to Paris, while Beatrice was in Saudi Arabia for a Future Investment Initiative (FII) function. However, that's not to say the two weren't part of the dispute at all, as disputed reports claim that their cousin and future king Prince William may have involved them in his efforts to evict Andrew.