Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie Made It Clear How They Feel About Their Parents' Royal Drama
Royal pariahs Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are likely to be forever haunted by scandal. In late October 2025, King Charles III announced that his younger brother would no longer be known as Prince Andrew and would also formally be stripped of the title of Duke of York. Additionally, Ferguson has dropped the title of Duchess of York, with both she and her ex-husband agreeing to vacate the Royal Lodge following an extended back-and-forth with the Crown over the property. Though the former Duke had already symbolically given up his royal titles, this marked a firmer response from the king following renewed attention towards Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. But amid Andrew and Fergie's exile, there have been some lingering questions regarding what will become of their two adult daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and how the two might respond to it all. And through their actions, the princesses have made it fairly clear that they don't feel like their parents' royal drama is their hill to die on.
At the very least, the royal sisters seem to be acting unbothered by the whole thing and are going about their business as usual. Per the Daily Mail, just as their father's dispute with the family over the Royal Lodge was about to reach its climax, Eugenie and Beatrice were well away from their native England, traveling for business and pleasure, respectively. As shown in photos shared by the outlet, Eugenie had taken a girls' trip to Paris, while Beatrice was in Saudi Arabia for a Future Investment Initiative (FII) function. However, that's not to say the two weren't part of the dispute at all, as disputed reports claim that their cousin and future king Prince William may have involved them in his efforts to evict Andrew.
Beatrice and Eugenie will get to keep their princess titles
Shortly before news of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's royal ouster broke, former BBC reporter Emily Maitlis appeared on the podcast "The News Agents," where she alluded to a supposed meeting that saw Prince William allegedly threaten to strip Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of their own royal titles should their father not move out of the Royal Lodge. "They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen," Maitlis said (via the Daily Mail), adding, "Obviously, you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may."
However, Maitlis' claims have since come under heavy scrutiny. Additional sources speaking to the Daily Mail directly called the journalist's report "completely wrong," with one noting that William wouldn't be able to take Beatrice and Eugenie's titles even if he wanted to. Kensington Palace itself apparently even called the story "factually inaccurate," according to the Daily Express. Still, given that their father and mother have effectively been banished from royal life, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the two princesses.
"The question as to how Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are handled will be extremely tricky," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared with Fox News Digital shortly before King Charles III announced Andrew's removal, adding, "Only four working royals are under 70. There was potential for them, which now seems unlikely, but anything could happen in the weeks and months ahead." Notably, before King Charles finally pulled the trigger, William had reportedly been frustrated by his father not dealing Andrew harsher consequences for his alleged conduct.