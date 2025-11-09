Everyone Donald Trump Has Claimed He's Better Looking Than

There are times when Donald Trump's insecurities about his balding hair, height, weight, and orange skin tone really get to him. And in those dire moments, the president's fragile ego starts grasping at straws to keep up his tough guy act. For instance, when Donald appeared on "60 Minutes" in November 2025, Norah O'Donnell questioned how he felt about people claiming that New York mayoral elect Zohran Mamdani's good qualities had made him his Democratic counterpart. The Republican politician responded with a strange answer that reeked of insecurity, remarking, "Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him, right?"

With that response, he all but confirmed that Mamdani was the NYC politician who had gotten under Donald's skin. Worse, O'Donnell refused to give him the validation he was clearly craving and moved on without a second thought. It seems he may have expected a similar response to the time the divisive politician dissed Kamala Harris' stunning transformation while speaking to his supporters at a rally in August 2024.

The crowd booed when Donald pointed out that the correspondents behind the former vice president's TIME magazine cover from the time had praised her good looks, and they cheered when he proclaimed, "I say that I'm much better looking than her. Much better. Much better. I'm a better looking person than Kamala," (via YouTube). Weirdly enough, that very TIME cover prompted Donald to compare Harris' looks to Melania Trump in an unexpected, complimentary way. Of course, Mamdani and Harris weren't the only two famed Democrats who unfortunately became the president's ego fodder.