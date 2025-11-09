Everyone Donald Trump Has Claimed He's Better Looking Than
There are times when Donald Trump's insecurities about his balding hair, height, weight, and orange skin tone really get to him. And in those dire moments, the president's fragile ego starts grasping at straws to keep up his tough guy act. For instance, when Donald appeared on "60 Minutes" in November 2025, Norah O'Donnell questioned how he felt about people claiming that New York mayoral elect Zohran Mamdani's good qualities had made him his Democratic counterpart. The Republican politician responded with a strange answer that reeked of insecurity, remarking, "Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him, right?"
With that response, he all but confirmed that Mamdani was the NYC politician who had gotten under Donald's skin. Worse, O'Donnell refused to give him the validation he was clearly craving and moved on without a second thought. It seems he may have expected a similar response to the time the divisive politician dissed Kamala Harris' stunning transformation while speaking to his supporters at a rally in August 2024.
The crowd booed when Donald pointed out that the correspondents behind the former vice president's TIME magazine cover from the time had praised her good looks, and they cheered when he proclaimed, "I say that I'm much better looking than her. Much better. Much better. I'm a better looking person than Kamala," (via YouTube). Weirdly enough, that very TIME cover prompted Donald to compare Harris' looks to Melania Trump in an unexpected, complimentary way. Of course, Mamdani and Harris weren't the only two famed Democrats who unfortunately became the president's ego fodder.
Donald Trump once dared to take aim at Angelina Jolie's beauty
According to Donald Trump, the stunning transformation of Joe Biden pales in comparison to his own. While discussing his 2020 Democratic opponents with reporters on the White House lawn, in April 2019, then-72-year-old Trump proudly described himself as a "young, vibrant man," (via Politico). Moreover, the controversial politician was certain that he would seem like a hip and lively candidate in comparison to the former president and Bernie Sanders, who are notably only four and five years older than him, respectively. At an October 2023 rally, Trump boasted that he had a "much better body than [Biden]," (via Business Insider). And he also believed without a shadow of a doubt that he could defeat the Democrat in a tussle.
Unsurprisingly, the divisive leader's comparisons aren't just limited to his fellow politicians. While chatting with David Letterman, in May 2018, Howard Stern revealed that when Trump came onto his talk show years before stepping into the political arena, he proclaimed that Angelina Jolie was a "seven," (via YouTube). Although he didn't directly compare himself to the stunning Oscar winner, there's no chance that Trump's ego would allow him to see himself as anything other than a 10.
Trump also claimed that Jolie's beauty was overrated when he spoke to Larry King in 2007. "I'm not saying she's an unattractive woman, but she's not beauty, by any stretch of the imagination," the former "Apprentice" host opined (via Today). "[...] She's a nice looking woman. She's OK. But she's not a great beauty." After making several other demeaning comments, Trump then did a complete 180 and praised Jolie's stunning transformation.