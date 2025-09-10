Who Is Zohran Mamdani, The NYC Politician Getting Under Trump's Skin?

Even though President Donald Trump is currently redecorating in the White House, it's hard to forget that he cut his teeth as a real estate mogul in New York City. Being so enmeshed with the city that he famously appeared in a scene from "Home Alone 2," it seems it's been hard for Trump to let his New York roots go. Which is why it comes as no surprise that the canonically catty Trump has been going toe to toe with current New York mayoral candidate frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani.

When Mamdani won the Democratic primary in June, heavily beating out former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he instantly landed on Trump's radar. In the wake of the results, Trump took to Truth Social to issue a resounding rebuke against the democratic socialist candidate, calling Mamdani "a 100% Communist Lunatic" before belittling his looks, voice, and intelligence. Since then, things have escalated between the two, with Trump apparently unable to keep himself from meddling in the lead up to the November elections.

Of course, it's quite easy to get under Trump's notoriously bronzed and thin skin, however, it appears that Mamdani is becoming a bigger sore spot for the president than many expected.