The Real Reason George & Amal Clooney Have Never Had An Argument
George Clooney was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors for decades until he set his eyes on Amal Alamuddin. Amal took George's last name after they tied the knot in 2014, and marrying Amal changed everything for George. No longer was he the single stud from "ER" — George became a family man and had people yearning to emulate his loving relationship more than they lusted over him. The truth about George and Amal's relationship is that it's truly as perfect as it looks. According to the "Ocean's Eleven" star, he and his wife never quarrel.
George credits his easy-going marriage to his age, telling CBS News in November 2025 that he no longer cared about the trivial things that used to drive arguments in his life. "When you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know, 'don't paint that color wall,'" he said. Speaking of himself and Amal, he continued, "Everybody gets ticked off when I say it, but we've never had a fight. We've never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life, where if she wants to paint a wall red, I don't care."
Amal chalks it up to luck
George and Amal Clooney sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings in 2022 to explain how fighting is not a habit in their household. "I would say it's 99% luck just to meet the right person," Amal told King. However, the human rights lawyer added that she could also credit the couple's optimism and positive attitudes, which they've brought to any challenge in their marriage. "I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all," Amal said to George, adding, "Things just moved really quickly."
Things certainly did move quickly for George and Amal. The pair met in the summer of 2013, when Amal dropped by the actor's house on Lake Cuomo with a mutual friend. By April 2014 they were engaged, and a few months later, in October 2014, the couple walked down the aisle in a luxurious ceremony in Venice — though it likely wasn't as lavish as Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' Venice nuptials. Amal and George have been married for over a decade, and they still can't help but gush over each other like they're in the honeymoon phase. "I cannot tell you how lucky I feel every day," George told CBS News. "Not being married to her would have been a disaster."