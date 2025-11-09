The Real Reason George & Amal Clooney Have Never Had An Argument

George Clooney was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors for decades until he set his eyes on Amal Alamuddin. Amal took George's last name after they tied the knot in 2014, and marrying Amal changed everything for George. No longer was he the single stud from "ER" — George became a family man and had people yearning to emulate his loving relationship more than they lusted over him. The truth about George and Amal's relationship is that it's truly as perfect as it looks. According to the "Ocean's Eleven" star, he and his wife never quarrel.

George credits his easy-going marriage to his age, telling CBS News in November 2025 that he no longer cared about the trivial things that used to drive arguments in his life. "When you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know, 'don't paint that color wall,'" he said. Speaking of himself and Amal, he continued, "Everybody gets ticked off when I say it, but we've never had a fight. We've never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life, where if she wants to paint a wall red, I don't care."