Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Lavish Wedding Was Low-Key Boring For Their Celebrity Guests

Despite putting forth their best effort and $50 million, it's becoming clear that plenty of things went wrong at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding. Since the over-the-top nuptials took place this past weekend, Sánchez and Bezos have been getting plenty of backlash online for their out-of-touch, tone deaf celebration. Yet, it seems that it's not just folks looking at photos from behind screens that weren't impressed by the event. From the sound of it, some people who made it onto that star-studded guest list weren't exactly pleased, either.

One look at all the the worst-dressed guests at Sánchez and Bezos' wedding weekend shows that the billionaire couple surrounded themselves with plenty of fellow rich people with equally poor taste. That doesn't mean, however, that the wedding guests were entirely pleased to be spending the entire weekend cheering on Sánchez and Bezos' relationship at myriad events. A source told the Daily Mail that guests were actually "complaining" throughout the weekend. There was plenty that the public could glean from photos of the extravagant "I do"s — from how uncomfortable-looking Sánchez's wedding dress was to the fact that their guest list hinted that they're over their Trump era. According to the source, though, "What people won't know from the pictures is how exhausting and full-on it was for the guests."