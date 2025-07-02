Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Lavish Wedding Was Low-Key Boring For Their Celebrity Guests
Despite putting forth their best effort and $50 million, it's becoming clear that plenty of things went wrong at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding. Since the over-the-top nuptials took place this past weekend, Sánchez and Bezos have been getting plenty of backlash online for their out-of-touch, tone deaf celebration. Yet, it seems that it's not just folks looking at photos from behind screens that weren't impressed by the event. From the sound of it, some people who made it onto that star-studded guest list weren't exactly pleased, either.
One look at all the the worst-dressed guests at Sánchez and Bezos' wedding weekend shows that the billionaire couple surrounded themselves with plenty of fellow rich people with equally poor taste. That doesn't mean, however, that the wedding guests were entirely pleased to be spending the entire weekend cheering on Sánchez and Bezos' relationship at myriad events. A source told the Daily Mail that guests were actually "complaining" throughout the weekend. There was plenty that the public could glean from photos of the extravagant "I do"s — from how uncomfortable-looking Sánchez's wedding dress was to the fact that their guest list hinted that they're over their Trump era. According to the source, though, "What people won't know from the pictures is how exhausting and full-on it was for the guests."
Heat, travel, and tedium made this wedding more trouble than it was worth
Having a spare $50 million to spend certainly gives you far, far more opportunities when it comes to wedding planning than the average person has. From the sound of it, though, there may be a good reason why most people don't have a three-day-long destination wedding that actually isn't about the cost. "People were complaining about being completely tired by the time of the wedding day, never mind the day after," the source told the Daily Mail. According to them, "The heat didn't help but people were forever needing to get around Venice, which means by boat, and that was a hassle and took ages, and there were a lot of people who all needed to get to the same place at the same time."
So, it seems that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding didn't just look like too much; it also felt like too much for the folks in attendance. And, considering the fact that many celebs are receiving backlash simply for attending the big event, in the end, being on this highly-talked about guest list may not have been all it's cracked up to be.