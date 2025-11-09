David Harbour's Rumored Feud With Stranger Things Co-Star Won't Help His Soured Reputation

With less than a month to go before part one of the Season 5 finale of "Stranger Things" premieres on Netflix, one of its main stars found himself in hot water with a co-star. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the beloved series, was accused of harassment and bullying by Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, Hopper's adopted daughter. The characters' relationship onscreen has always been somewhat cantankerous, and it seems to have continued offscreen between Harbour and Brown.

A source at the Daily Mail had the scoop on the allegations. "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season," they said. "There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months." None of the accusations were sexual in nature. The outlet admitted to not knowing what became of the claim, but apparently Harbour's estranged wife, Lily Allen, stood by him during it all.

Online opinions on the situation were mixed, with many siding with Brown, while others immediately assumed the claims were untrue. Shortly after the news dropped, an interview Brown did with MTV in 2024 resurfaced, with Brown looking slightly uncomfortable when interviewer Josh Horowitz joked that Harbour should officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. "I don't know how I feel [about that]," she said, before suggesting that co-star Matthew Modine should do it — which he actually did.