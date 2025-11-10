Prince William's Disdain For Andrew All Ties Back To Kate Middleton

Have you ever had someone you didn't like for some personal reason or another, only to feel validated in your disdain for that person when they're eventually outed for more general bad behavior? We imagine some of you have, seeing as how there are multiple popular memes describing this exact phenomenon. Prince William can evidently relate to such posts, as well, seeing as how his feud with disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, supposedly started well before the former Duke of York's inescapable controversies made him a liability in the Prince of Wales' eyes. And apparently, it has everything to do with how Andrew initially treated William's now-wife, Kate Middleton.

In his 2025 book "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," royal biographer Andrew Lownie cites an anonymous source claiming that Andrew had made disrespectful comments about Kate in the past, per the Daily Mail. While it's unclear what exactly Andrew said about Kate back then, it's hardly a secret that the Princess of Wales didn't initially get the warmest reception from all of her in-laws. For instance, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly objected to stepson William marrying Kate at first, hence the messy relationship between Camilla, her stepson, and her eventual successor.

At any rate, that particular passage of Lownie's book is corroborated by a 2024 report from the Daily Mail, which claims that Andrew didn't exactly welcome Kate into the royal family with open arms at first, and that William hasn't forgotten that fact. With that in mind, it's not hard to see why William had no qualms about cutting Andrew out once his ties to Jeffrey Epstein became too big a scandal to ignore — even if his father, King Charles III, didn't necessarily see eye-to-eye with his heir on that at first.