Rare Times Fox News' Martha MacCallum Has Ditched Her Pantsuit To Flaunt Her Killer Legs
For Fox News fans, Martha MacCallum is a beloved part of the network. Audiences expect to see MacCallum reporting the news with her signature blond lob and usual pared-down makeup look. MacCallum doesn't dip into some Fox News style trends, like Republican makeup, Mar-a-Lago face, or foot-long extensions. Instead, she typically opts for understated looks. MacCallum doesn't look too different without makeup compared to her usual onscreen style, and we're much more likely to see her in a pantsuit than something more daring when she's on our screens. Still, once in a while she switches things up, proving that MacCallum's killer legs aren't shy with showy looks.
MacCallum has worn a handful of inappropriate outfits over the course of two decades at Fox News, but her style is usually on point. And, whenever the journalist trades in her pantsuit for a skirt, some fans may be surprised to see her toned legs on full display. From donning miniskirts on her days off to wearing short dresses in bold colors while on the air, MacCallum may not flaunt her gams often, but she has all eyes on her whenever she does.
Martha MacCallum was a fish out of water in a casual miniskirt
Martha MacCallum may have been showing off the catch of the day in one Instagram story, but she also showed off her legs in a casual outfit. Her all-navy ensemble included an extra short miniskirt that we'd never catch her wearing on Fox News. Still, the star proved that she's got the gams for a high hemline — even if she doesn't always take the fashion risk.
Her maroon moment showed off her shape
While Martha MacCallum may have donned a miniskirt for her fishing trip, you won't catch her in a super-short hemline while on the job. Still, on occasion, she does wear a skirt that gives her gams a moment to shine. In October 2025, MacCallum delivered the news in an Instagram video that definitely put the focus on her toned legs. For the video, she was sitting in a chair, wearing a long-sleeved, plum-colored dress that put her calves front and center.
Martha MacCallum had legs for days in her bright orange dress
While it can be hard to tell onscreen, Martha MacCallum isn't particularly tall at 5 feet 4 inches. Yet, she proved that the right ensemble can definitely make your legs look much longer than they are. While preparing for the first GOP presidential debate in 2023, MacCallum sported a bold orange, knee-length dress. Paired with color-blocked shoes, MacCallum's 'fit didn't just show off her legs; it elongated them and gave the illusion of extra height.
Her LBD earned some leggy compliments
TV hosts often have to think about how high their hemlines are when they've got their legs crossed — not just while standing in front of the mirror. While talking to British politician James Cleverly onstage in 2023, Martha MacCallum crossed her legs in a short black dress and showed a bit more skin than she usually does. One Instagram user commented on a photo of the 'fit, writing, "Gorgeous woman. Best legs on Fox," so her hemline clearly made a good impression on some fans.
She showed her legs were in ship shape while out at sea
Martha MacCallum clearly has her sea legs! "Great day of boating," she captioned a photo on Instagram of her posing on a boat in July 2022. The Fox News personality wore a short navy blue velour dress, mirrored shades, and a big smile. Her clutch purse held down by her waist drew attention to her toned, tan legs. It's obvious that MacCallum loves spending time on the water, and what better occasion for showing off her gams and getting a little sun while she's at it?
Her brightly-colored dress drew attention to her legs at a town hall
Sporting an outfit in a bold, eye-catching color is one of the best ways to draw attention to your look. So, when Martha MacCallum wore a bright yellow dress at a Fox News town hall back in 2020, all eyes were on her. And, since the combination of her above-the-knee hemline and tall black pumps really showed off her killer legs, that means all eyes were on them, too.