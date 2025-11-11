Shady Rumors About Stranger Things' David Harbour We Can't Ignore

Netflix's "Stranger Things" has had a tight grasp on pop culture since its premiere in 2016. It was a refreshing comeback for many Hollywood icons, including Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine. But it also introduced viewers to a whole new set of future industry power players, like Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard. For David Harbour, his portrayal of Sheriff Jim Hopper on the series was the breakout role for which he'd been waiting for nearly two decades.

Something you may have never known about Harbour is that the New York native accumulated small roles before his Netflix fame, including a cameo in the 2005 sleeper hit "Brokeback Mountain" and a part alongside the star-studded cast of the 2012 series "The Newsroom." Stepping into Hawkins, Indiana skyrocketed his fame to new heights, bringing not only the positive — a seat at the MCU table as the Marvel character, Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. The Red Guardian — but also the negative — a perpetual plague of rumors.

Harbour's separation from his wife, Lily Allen, was the catalyst for speculation about shady aspects of their relationship. Allen's October 2025 album, "West End Girl," only fanned the flames. Additionally, his relationships with his "Stranger Things" co-stars, one rumored to be toxic and another to be overly friendly, had tongues wagging all over the internet. Suffice it to say, Harbour has been weathering the rumor mill overtime.