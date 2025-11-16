Pippa Middleton's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Bad Outfits

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been a bit of a gym rat. Her love for working out and staying active has enabled the British socialite to achieve some incredible accomplishments, such her completion of a 3,000-mile charity bike ride and becoming an Althlete Ambassador for the athletic wear brand HOKA.

Taking part in triathlons and fitness challenges for years, she has always flaunted a pretty shredded physique. Most notable are Middleton's incredibly toned legs, which may in part be due to her love of running. "Through maturity, like us all, I have been faced with different hurdles and challenges, but with running as part of my routine, this has been my escapism," she wrote of her love of the exercise for HOKA in 2021.

With such killer gams, it's no surprise that Middleton would enjoy flaunting them from time to time. Pippa Middleton has donned some shocking looks over the years, but these outfits take the cake for the most truly questionable style decisions she's ever made. As much as she has a clear love for parading her legs around London, her wardrobe mishaps have often overshadowed her impressive stems.