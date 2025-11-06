Ivanka Trump's LBD For Girls' Night Out Is By Far Her Most Daring Outfit Of 2025

The stunning Ivanka Trump celebrated her 44th birthday with a little belated B-day night out with her gal pals. Taking to the city in November 2025, just a couple of days past her actual birthday in late October, the group of women enjoyed a night high above the city streets, as captured by the first daughter's Instagram post. Standing with arms linked around her friends, Trump sports a rather daring look for the special day. Trump's mini black dress was completely strapless and offered a totally leggy look for the evening out. It's the neckline of the piece that draws the most attention: a silver sparkling detail traces the outline of the sweetheart cut. The plunging neckline and black mini is a bit of a trend for Trump while in New York, having previously flaunted her figure in another daring look while in the city.

Many have gotten used to the first daughter's rather rigid fashion. Previously opting for more workwear driven looks that focuses on blazers, tailored matching sets, and plenty of simple details, Trump has gone through a major style transformation since stepping aside from her family's politics. Her birthday dress proves she's leaning more into fun, fashion-forward, and downright scandalous 'fits.