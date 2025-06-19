Ivanka Trump's Low-Cut NYC Fit Proves She's Only One In Her Family Who Can Switch It Up

Quick! What color tie is Donald Trump wearing? Really, you don't even need to see a photo to guess he's most likely wearing a red tie, accompanied by a dark-blue suit. If he's feeling punchy, he might choose a light blue tie instead, but the instances are far and few between. And if he's taking the afternoon off, you'll find him in a polo shirt and MAGA hat on the golf course. Basically, the man who is at the helm of the United States has two fashion looks, and they're both pretty bland.

Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, is quite the fashionista. Given that she was once a professional model; had her own clothing, accessories, and shoe line; and her mother was the very glamourous Ivana Trump, it doesn't really come as a shock that Ivanka knows how to put together a look. There have even been outfits that meant more than we realized. And the president's daughter is far from a one-trick pony when it comes to customizing her style.

She's perfectly capable of dressing to impress in tailored business outfits that even her dad would find perfectly suit-able, but Ivanka can also pull out an after-five vibe like nobody's business, sweeping away the boardroom vibes like they never existed. Short, silky, plunging V-neck, spaghetti-strap dress? Check — and double-check that seductive style from the Trump woman who supposedly inspired the 'Mar-A-Lago Face' plastic surgery trend.