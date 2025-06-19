Ivanka Trump's Low-Cut NYC Fit Proves She's Only One In Her Family Who Can Switch It Up
Quick! What color tie is Donald Trump wearing? Really, you don't even need to see a photo to guess he's most likely wearing a red tie, accompanied by a dark-blue suit. If he's feeling punchy, he might choose a light blue tie instead, but the instances are far and few between. And if he's taking the afternoon off, you'll find him in a polo shirt and MAGA hat on the golf course. Basically, the man who is at the helm of the United States has two fashion looks, and they're both pretty bland.
Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, is quite the fashionista. Given that she was once a professional model; had her own clothing, accessories, and shoe line; and her mother was the very glamourous Ivana Trump, it doesn't really come as a shock that Ivanka knows how to put together a look. There have even been outfits that meant more than we realized. And the president's daughter is far from a one-trick pony when it comes to customizing her style.
She's perfectly capable of dressing to impress in tailored business outfits that even her dad would find perfectly suit-able, but Ivanka can also pull out an after-five vibe like nobody's business, sweeping away the boardroom vibes like they never existed. Short, silky, plunging V-neck, spaghetti-strap dress? Check — and double-check that seductive style from the Trump woman who supposedly inspired the 'Mar-A-Lago Face' plastic surgery trend.
Buttoned-up or plunging, Ivanka wears it all
Growing up sandwiched between Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump, Donald Trump's oldest and youngest kids with first wife Ivana, you would think Ivanka Trump might have skipped the girly stuff and went straight to menswear. After all, it's rare that any of the Trump men are seen wearing anything but suits and polo shirts they seem to deem appropriate no matter what the occasion. But Ivanka developed a taste for fashion, and rallied against the Trump status quo when it came to picking outfits.
"I always loved fashion as a form of self-expression, as a means to communicate either a truth or an illusion, depending on what kind of mood you were in," Ivanka told Lex Fridman in a July 2024 interview. While she can be business professional or golf-sporty with the boys, she also knows how and when to change her look, easily switching between clothing profiles to suit her frame of mind, and the event.
On June 18, she posted a photo to Instagram that gave even the most devout doubters a reason to believe in her ability to fashion like a pro. Her short, black dress was all kinds of sultry, and a far, far cry from the buttoned-up red suit she wore on the same day while at the White House. Though she accidentally confirmed her relationship with Donald isn't as rosy as it seems, she might still hold a little sway over him when it comes to his closet. The president was actually wearing a bright-yellow tie while hanging out with his daughter.