Signs Trump Allies Jeanine Pirro & Kash Patel Are Headed Toward A Nasty Feud

Kash Patel, Director of the FBI, has been quick to wield his newfound power within the organization itself, seemingly taking tips from his boss, President Donald Trump. Patel, like Trump, appears to feel as though he can fire and replace members of his staff as he deems appropriate. But as the necks of FBI employees lined his chopping block in November 2025, the axe of Patel was suddenly blocked by none other than his former pal Jeanine Pirro. With this sudden intervention into the FBI's affairs, the U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. clearly had enough of Patel's behavior.

When Pirro was originally introduced as an addition to the MAGA team in the capital, she smiled and joked alongside Patel in the White House Press Room. However, when the director threatened to fire four veteran FBI investigators, Pirro had no choice but to step in. The attorney argued that Patel's move to fire the agents would hinder ongoing investigations that required their specific attention.

Her stance against Patel marked another crack in the boat of MAGA supporters, as more and more of Trump's allies turn against each other. Though, this could also all be a sign of Patel's problems within the crowd of Donald Trump loyalists. The FBI director allegedly also fought with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in September 2025 over the Jeffrey Epstein case.