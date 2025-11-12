Signs Trump Allies Jeanine Pirro & Kash Patel Are Headed Toward A Nasty Feud
Kash Patel, Director of the FBI, has been quick to wield his newfound power within the organization itself, seemingly taking tips from his boss, President Donald Trump. Patel, like Trump, appears to feel as though he can fire and replace members of his staff as he deems appropriate. But as the necks of FBI employees lined his chopping block in November 2025, the axe of Patel was suddenly blocked by none other than his former pal Jeanine Pirro. With this sudden intervention into the FBI's affairs, the U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. clearly had enough of Patel's behavior.
When Pirro was originally introduced as an addition to the MAGA team in the capital, she smiled and joked alongside Patel in the White House Press Room. However, when the director threatened to fire four veteran FBI investigators, Pirro had no choice but to step in. The attorney argued that Patel's move to fire the agents would hinder ongoing investigations that required their specific attention.
Her stance against Patel marked another crack in the boat of MAGA supporters, as more and more of Trump's allies turn against each other. Though, this could also all be a sign of Patel's problems within the crowd of Donald Trump loyalists. The FBI director allegedly also fought with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in September 2025 over the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Their potential falling-out added to the MAGA members rocking the boat
Donald Trump has had his fair share of controversies, often pointed out by those on the other side of the aisle. But, as the first year of Trump's second presidency came to a close, it became more and more evident that there were serious troubles inside the White House's inner circle. Jeanine Pirro and Kash Patel's public clash in November 2025 is one example, but there were even greater cracks within the MAGA movement.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a critical voice against republicans on several issues, although the representative once stood as a proud MAGA supporter. Her pivot has not specifically been away from Trump himself, but was significant due to her extreme loyalty to the MAGA movement in the past. But Greene isn't the only one to have had an apparent change of heart when it comes to strictly aligning herself with her political party's values. In June 2025, Elon Musk, a proud supporter of the president throughout his campaign and in the early months of his first year, was vocal in his opposition of a Trump-backed tax bill in and the republicans who voted for it.