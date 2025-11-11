The Cast Of The Gilded Age Is Stunning In Real Life

Cynthia Nixon has traded cosmopolitans for corsets, but her intellect remains her sharpest accessory. As Ada Brook Forte on "The Gilded Age," she brings quiet endurance and understated strength to a role that could easily fade beside the towering Agnes van Rhijn. Instead, Nixon makes Ada indispensable.

"I've always felt connected to Ada, frankly," Nixon said of her character in a 2025 interview with Vulture. "The world thinks I'm Miranda [from 'Sex and the City'], but by the time I started playing Miranda, I had been acting for 20 years and I had a specialty in characters very much like Ada: shy, hopeful, optimistic people who were basically wearing a sign that said, 'please don't hurt me.'"

Though she may play "shy" well, she is no shrinking violet in her real life. The truth about Cynthia Nixon is that in addition to being an Oscar short of the EGOT, she ran for governor of New York in 2018 and has spent decades using her platform to champion education and equality. Her aesthetic mirrors that intelligence: crisp suits, natural fabrics, and clean lines that feel both timeless and practical. While her "Gilded Age" wardrobe couldn't be further from her everyday style, that arguably makes it all the more fun to dress up as Ada. "The day I most get excited for is when the costume for the day shows up," she told Marie Claire. "I'm always in awe of the workmanship that goes into any one piece of clothing that I wear; the detail is staggering."