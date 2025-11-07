Weird Things About Zohran Mamdani & His Wife Rama's Marriage We Can't Ignore

After launching a successful campaign to become mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani also found himself and his family in a rather large spotlight. Before clinching victory on November 4, there was a slew of both good and bad press swirling around the then-candidate. It even got to the point that Mamdani clearly got under President Donald Trump's thin skin, proving his ability to make a political splash. However, there's been another person working behind the scenes alongside Mamdani — his accomplished wife, Rama Duwaji. But keeping her out of the public eye had many scratching their heads, wondering if something weird was going on.

Eschewing tradition, Mamdani and Duwaji were very rarely spotted together during his campaign. Typically, politicians trot out their spouses and families as part of the election strategy to connect with potential voters, but not Duwaji and Mamdani. While this would appear strange at first glance, especially for newlyweds, it seems that Duwaji, an established artist with works appearing in magazines and museums, opted to put her skills to use in a different way. According to CNN, Duwaji was behind the bold yellow, red, and blue branding for Mamdani's campaign. With the font and color scheme quickly becoming a favorite of Mamdani fans, bootleg merch like that of Hot Girls For Zohran began popping up across the internet.

However, there's another fact about the marriage between Mamdani and Duwaji that has certainly gotten people talking — how they met.