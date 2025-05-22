JD Vance's Stance On Dating Apps Has The Internet Reigniting The Biggest Rumor About Him

It's weird to think that we live in a time where anyone can just go on Twitter (sorry, we mean X) and cyberbully the Vice President. But here we are. One of JD Vance's most obnoxious Donald Trump-like qualities is his tendency to pick fights online. But this seems to backfire more often than not. Vance had barely recovered from the internet ripping him to shreds over his message to Pope Leo XIV before the VP's stance on dating apps had commenters reigniting the biggest rumor about him.

Speaking to The New York Times, Vance opined that "dating apps are probably more destructive than we fully appreciate. I think part of it is technology has just for some reason made it harder for young men and young women to communicate with each other in the same way. Our young men and women just aren't dating, and if they're not dating, they're not getting married, they're not starting families." These comments prompted X users to bring up the wild (though debunked) rumor that Vance had once been intimate with the cushions of a couch.

"Of course [Vance doesn't want people to use dating apps, he] would rather they all go just f**k their couches like he did," one individual wrote. "He wants them to date the couch instead?" another added. A separate user got especially abstract with the joke, simply sharing a GIF from "South Park" that shows Eric Cartman lounging on a couch.