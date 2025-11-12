Donald Trump Isn't The Only Billionaire Elon Musk Has Made Shady Comments About

Bigshot billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates' years-long beef shows no signs of fizzling out any time soon. During a September 2025 appearance on the "All-In Podcast," the SpaceX founder all but confirmed that the celebrated philanthropist had gotten under his skin by simply offering his honest opinion on an ambitious project. When Gates dropped in to the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, he told Musk that he didn't think that Tesla's electric long-range semi-trucks would ever be a reality. Although Musk pushed back, pointing out that several big corporations were already making use of the technology, the Microsoft founder stood his ground and insisted that they weren't scientifically feasible.

Obviously, Musk's ego couldn't accept that a technological expert could have a differing opinion. And so, they engaged in a back-and-forth about scientific details, from which the former government employee proudly claimed he emerged victorious. "You'd think he'd be really quite [...] strong in the sciences. But actually, my at least direct conversations with him have [...] He is not strong in the sciences," Musk sniped. In the past, the climate change activist also managed to get on the Tesla founder's bad side with a shady business move.

In April 2022, Musk confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had bailed on a meeting with Gates to discuss climate change philanthropy after he admitted via text that he had a $500 million short on Tesla. When a trader takes a short position on a company's stock, they essentially seek to profit when its value inevitably plummets. After learning that fact, Musk unsurprisingly informed his rival that he couldn't engage in philanthropic discussions with someone who was counting on the downfall of his E-vehicle giant.