The Most Brutal Nicknames Melania Trump Has Been Saddled With

MAGA women have been given some cutting nicknames since the rise of the "Make America Great Again" movement. Over the years, the wife of President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, despite her first lady title, has not been immune to earning unflattering monikers herself. The former model was a little familiar with the brutality of media after she started her relationship with Donald Trump when she was only 26 years old, causing many to refer to her as a "gold digger." Melania admitted to feeling hurt by the comments, and part of her may have assumed that as the wife of a real estate mogul, it was possible the name calling would stop.

Since becoming the first lady, the public scrutiny has only amplified for Melania. But this time, the call was coming from inside the house. It's been reported that Secret Service and other White House staff coined a nickname for her — "Rapunzel." The reference to the fairy tale princess locked away in a tower seemed fitting, as the first lady apparently very rarely left the White House. Additionally, it seems she was reluctant to join her husband in the White House in the first place. As the former "Apprentice" host said himself in an interview with The Washington Post, his wife didn't want him to run for president in 2016.