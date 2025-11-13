The Most Brutal Nicknames Melania Trump Has Been Saddled With
MAGA women have been given some cutting nicknames since the rise of the "Make America Great Again" movement. Over the years, the wife of President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, despite her first lady title, has not been immune to earning unflattering monikers herself. The former model was a little familiar with the brutality of media after she started her relationship with Donald Trump when she was only 26 years old, causing many to refer to her as a "gold digger." Melania admitted to feeling hurt by the comments, and part of her may have assumed that as the wife of a real estate mogul, it was possible the name calling would stop.
Since becoming the first lady, the public scrutiny has only amplified for Melania. But this time, the call was coming from inside the house. It's been reported that Secret Service and other White House staff coined a nickname for her — "Rapunzel." The reference to the fairy tale princess locked away in a tower seemed fitting, as the first lady apparently very rarely left the White House. Additionally, it seems she was reluctant to join her husband in the White House in the first place. As the former "Apprentice" host said himself in an interview with The Washington Post, his wife didn't want him to run for president in 2016.
The cruelest of nicknames came from within her own family
When entering the world of politics, one must develop a thick skin. Unlike her husband, President Donald Trump, who frequently responds to criticism, Melania Trump has kept a cool and quiet image in front of the public. Her stoic-like stance beside her husband is hardly ever accompanied by words of affirmation for his work or even praise. Melania's closed-off image may be a tactic to avoid further criticism from White House journalists who readily await any news from the Trump family, but this strategy did little behind closed doors. In private, it has been alleged that Ivanka Trump has developed a brutal nickname for her stepmom.
That an adult would come up with a hurtful nickname for a family member is a little cruel at its core, but like father, like daughter. Due to her stepmother's quiet persona, Ivanka had taken to calling her "The Portrait," as noted in the 2020 book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," by Mary Jordan. The stinging name took a dig at Melania's almost silent approach to politics and tongue-biting position beside her husband. The president's daughter allegedly likened this image to that of a painted portrait: static, still, and silent. But Melania was not entirely innocent in this case. According to Jordan, she came up with her own nickname for Ivanka — "The Princess."