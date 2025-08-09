12 MAGA Women And The Savage Nicknames They've Been Given

President Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents, so naturally, some of his adversaries have retaliated by giving people (mostly the women) in his inner circle some monikers of their own. However, some of the MAGA women have the president to thank for their nicknames (yes, Trump's love of brutal nicknames extends to his inner circle), while others got their unflattering monikers from former Trump loyalists who turned their back on the politician.

It should come as no surprise that women close to Trump have to contend with this — it comes with the territory. When you associate yourself with a man as controversial as Donald Trump, public backlash is sure to follow. One could go as far as to say that being christened with an unflattering nickname is a rite of passage when you're in a leadership position within the MAGA clan. After all, Trump has been subjected to a slew of unflattering monikers himself since he entered politics.

Jimmy Kimmel managed to present his viewers with several nicknames for the president on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2024. "Commander-in-Thief," "Trumpelstiltskin," and "His MAGA-sty" got plenty of laughs, among others. Former "The Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah, called the president Denture Donald after he flubbed a speech in 2017 because something funny seemed to be happening with his teeth. Needless to say, Trump arguably has more unflattering nicknames than all the MAGA women combined, but it's the stories behind the nicknames that are truly intriguing.