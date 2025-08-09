12 MAGA Women And The Savage Nicknames They've Been Given
President Donald Trump has made up some wild nicknames for his opponents, so naturally, some of his adversaries have retaliated by giving people (mostly the women) in his inner circle some monikers of their own. However, some of the MAGA women have the president to thank for their nicknames (yes, Trump's love of brutal nicknames extends to his inner circle), while others got their unflattering monikers from former Trump loyalists who turned their back on the politician.
It should come as no surprise that women close to Trump have to contend with this — it comes with the territory. When you associate yourself with a man as controversial as Donald Trump, public backlash is sure to follow. One could go as far as to say that being christened with an unflattering nickname is a rite of passage when you're in a leadership position within the MAGA clan. After all, Trump has been subjected to a slew of unflattering monikers himself since he entered politics.
Jimmy Kimmel managed to present his viewers with several nicknames for the president on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2024. "Commander-in-Thief," "Trumpelstiltskin," and "His MAGA-sty" got plenty of laughs, among others. Former "The Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah, called the president Denture Donald after he flubbed a speech in 2017 because something funny seemed to be happening with his teeth. Needless to say, Trump arguably has more unflattering nicknames than all the MAGA women combined, but it's the stories behind the nicknames that are truly intriguing.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics earned her some brutal nicknames
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been embroiled in several messy public feuds, one of which was with her fellow representative, Jasmine Crockett. During a House meeting in 2024, the two got into a spat in which Greene had gotten completely off topic, and Crockett had asked whether she had any idea why the House members had gathered. Greene responded with a comment about Crockett's "fake eyelashes," and chaos broke out, with Crockett saying that Greene had a "bleach-blond bad-built butch body." Ouch.
While making an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in the aftermath, Crockett said Greene wasn't the sharpest tool in the shed and that the House meeting had been delayed by nine hours because Greene and some others went to support Donald Trump during his New York fraud trial. Kimmel weighed in with some possible nicknames of his own. Crockett howled with laughter when Kimmel suggested "Tank-Top Tramp-Stamp Truck-Stop Traitor-Tot."
Crockett hinted during her interview that some Republicans also disapprove of Greene, and she wasn't wrong. Former Colorado Rep. Ken Buck christened Greene with a nickname of his own while making an appearance on CNN in April 2024. While discussing Greene's opposition to the U.S. providing military aid to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Buck referred to the congresswoman as "Moscow Marjorie." "[She is] getting her talking points from the Kremlin and making sure that she is popular and gets a lot of coverage," Buck said without batting an eye (via X).
Kristi Noem's nickname will haunt her forever
Kristi Noem has been the subject of numerous controversies, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that she has a savage nickname to match: ICE Barbie. The nickname is a play on how Noem has been conducting herself as President Donald Trump's secretary of homeland security. Even former Fox News host and Trump supporter Megyn Kelly has called her out for treating her job like a stage production, mentioning the "ridiculous photo-ops" and beseeching Noem to "stop trying to glamourize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not" during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly also criticized Noem for joining ICE in the field looking like she'd just walked off the runway.
ICE Barbie isn't the only nickname Noem has to contend with, however. In July 2025, she got christened with another one amid the controversy surrounding the devastating Texas floods. In a text exchange with Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice, a city employee referred to Noem as "Homeland Barbie." It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some Texans were unhappy with Noem, given that she'd been accused of indirectly having a hand in the state's unpreparedness to handle the flash floods that occurred on July 4, 2025.
Pam Bondi's blond locks have earned her a nickname of her own
Those who have been keeping up with the Trumps will be well aware that influencer Laura Loomer and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship. Loomer hasn't been shy to criticize some of the president's cabinet appointments, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is one of them. Loomer took to X in May 2025 to post a snap of Bondi on TV, captioning it, "Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??" The post got plenty of attention, and even far-right extremist Ivan Raiklin weighed in. "I affectionately call her 'Subverter Scam Blondi,'" he wrote. Another pundit provided an additional savage nickname: "Bootlicker Barbie," given Bondi's unwavering loyalty to Trump, even when it makes her look bad.
Bondi faced a tidal wave of criticism after the Justice Department told the public that it won't be releasing any further information about the so-called Epstein files because there was nothing credible left to release. Additionally, the department claimed the Epstein client list, which Bondi told Fox News in February 2025 was "sitting on my desk right now to review," doesn't exist. When Bondi was faced with questions about how her previous claims didn't line up with her own department's report, she deflected.
Many suspect she's trying to protect Trump, whose name reportedly appears in the files, and she's doing so despite the fact that it's making her look wholly incompetent.
Karoline Leavitt has been christened with a string of unflattering nicknames
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the Trump administration employee who deals with the public the most, so it should come as no surprise that she's earned several unflattering monikers. In fact, CNN's Daniel Dale called her a "spinmeister" after her first briefing in January 2025, noting that Leavitt told reporters a certain question had already been asked and answered when the opposite was true. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, took to calling Leavitt "Bulls*** Barbie" during an interview with journalist Tara Palmeri.
Cohen's nickname for Leavitt tracked with Dale's "spinmeister" moniker — they don't believe she tells the truth. Cohen didn't mince words, criticizing Leavitt's assertion on the success of DOGE and the Trump administration as a whole. "[She claims that] this new administration ... has accomplished more than any other presidential team in the history of America, and Bulls*** Barbie says it with such a straight face, I find it comical," Cohen said.
Leavitt has also been given a nickname by some of her fans on X — "the fake news' grim reaper." She's been praised by conservatives for putting left-leaning journalists in their place and allowing what they perceive as the truth to prevail.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's nicknames don't do her reputation any favors
Imagine loving partying so much that your colleagues name you after your favorite drink. That's what happened to Kimberly Guilfoyle. One of Guilfoyle's former Fox News colleagues told the Daily Mail that she was known as "the margarita girl" during her tenure at the network. And indeed, Guilfoyle enjoys a good party. Some even speculate that Guilfoyle's boozy nickname sealed the deal on her breakup with Donald Trump Jr., given that the latter abstains from alcohol.
Then there's also the cringey nickname Guilfoyle gave herself while she was in a relationship with Don Jr. — mamacita. This Spanish term can be translated as "little mother" or "little lady." Depending on the context, mamacita can also mean "hot mom." Erm, awkward, especially given Don Jr. and Guilfoyle's age gap of eight years.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a long list of brutal nicknames
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will, unfortunately, always be remembered for setting the record for the longest gap between on-camera White House press briefings. A tedious 35 days passed without a single press briefing from Sanders, extending into January 2019, breaking her own record of 29 days without a press briefing, which occurred between October and November 2018. President Donald Trump stuck up for her in January 2019 as the press and the public became increasingly impatient. "The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the 'podium' much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press," he wrote. "I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway!"
Sanders had a reputation for lying to the public and had been sharply criticized for doing so. The administration's solution, it seemed, was to simply halt press briefings altogether. This led to more scrutiny, and of course, several unflattering nicknames directed at the press secretary. Pundits on X referred to Sanders as "the Possum Queen." It quickly became a hashtag, which some used to add their own nicknames to the list.
One netizen called the press secretary "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders," while another dubbed her "Sarah Suckabee Sanders" when she interviewed Trump during a September 2024 rally. The former press secretary gushed about Trump's competence and achievements, which led netizens to call her a "kiss ass." "We don't mind that you give long answers," Sanders said after Trump finished a long ramble (via X). "Because you actually have something to say because you actually got something done when you were president."
Kayleigh McEnany got her brutal nickname from the commander in chief himself
Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's loyalty to the president hasn't spared her from being christened with one of his unsavory nicknames. McEnany evoked Donald Trump's ire in May 2023 when she shared poll numbers with Fox News viewers that showed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing Trump by 25 points. It wasn't enough for the divisive politician to be ahead; he believed the number to be bigger and took to Truth Social to say so. "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on Fox News," he wrote (via HuffPost). The actual number, Trump asserted, was 34.
The nickname quickly went viral on X, but not because it was clever — the president misspelled it. Milk toast is a breakfast dish, albeit a rather bland one. Trump likely meant to call McEnany "milquetoast," which, according to Merriam-Webster, is a term used to refer to someone who is "timid, meek, or unassertive." It can also refer to a person who is "lacking in character or vigor." Either way, it's not a flattering nickname.
It must've stung, given that McEnany has been full of praise for Trump for years. For instance, she defended the president's lackluster approach to curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, telling Fox News (via the Independent), "This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here." She tested positive for the virus later that year.
Nikki Haley's birth name got turned into a brutal nickname by Donald Trump
When it comes to nicknames, Donald Trump doesn't hesitate to hit below the belt, and he did just that with his former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, when she challenged him for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Haley, whose full birth name is Nimarata Nikki Randhawa (she took her husband's last name), was referred to as "Nimbra" and "Nimrada" by Trump. He also questioned whether she might be an illegal immigrant, claiming without evidence that her parents didn't have U.S. citizenship when she was born. The president faced sharp criticism for making fun of Haley's name, but he remained unapologetic, telling Fox News (via The Hill), "I do that with a lot of people ... with her, it's just something that came. It's a little bit of a takeoff on her name. You know, her name, wherever she may come from."
Haley told reporters that Trump was simply showing the public his true colors by deliberately botching her birth name. "What we know is, look, he's clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums, if he's spending millions of dollars on TV. He's insecure, he knows that something's wrong," she said (via AP News).
Melania Trump's nicknames hint at her devil-may-care attitude
Melania Trump has reportedly been christened with two nicknames — one is courtesy of the Secret Service, the other of her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump. Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, revealed in her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," that Secret Service members scrambled to be assigned to Melania because she didn't require much work. Why? Because she rarely left the White House during Donald Trump's first term. Her tendency to remain within the walls of the residence led agents to refer to her as "Rapunzel."
Ivanka similarly nicknamed Melania for her lack of enthusiasm when it comes to her duties as first lady. In her book, "The Art of Her Deal," Mary Jordan claimed that the oldest Trump daughter nicknamed her stepmother "The Portrait" because she rarely made her voice heard. Melania has continued to be largely absent from her husband's side since his second term commenced, continuing to live up to her reported nicknames.
Ivanka Trump's nicknames are on par with the rest of the MAGA women's
Ivanka Trump might have given Melania Trump a not-so-nice nickname, but the first lady has responded in kind with a moniker of her own. In "The Art of Her Deal," Mary Jordan claimed that Melania called Ivanka "The Princess" behind her back because of her rich kid attitude. Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, initially decried the claims as false, asserting, "This book belongs in the fiction genre" (via People), but would later confirm the nickname in her own book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." Grisham added that some White House staff weren't exactly a fan of the first daughter either, and some referred to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as "the interns" during their tenure as Donald Trump's advisors in the White House.
Additionally, pundits have come up with nicknames of their own for Ivanka. One X user called her "Complicit Barbie." "[She] lives in a fantasy bubble of privilege, grift, and nepotism. She doesn't know a damn thing about 'struggle,'" they wrote. The nickname likely stemmed from Ivanka's admission during a CBS News interview that she was not familiar with the word "complicit." "I don't know what it means to be complicit," she said, addressing the sharp public criticism that followed her and her husband's appointment as senior White House advisors.
Lauren Boebert will never live down her embarrassing nickname
As far as savage nicknames go, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert got the brunt of it. Had she opted not to fondle her date during a stage production of "Beetlejuice," she might have avoided the moniker of "Lauren Grope-ert." The nickname was first brought to the public's attention when Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin made an appearance on "The Daily Show" in January 2025. Boebert came up in the conversation, and so did the nickname. "[T]hey call her 'Lauren Grope-ert' which really isn't fair," Raskin joked (via The Wrap), sending host Jon Stewart into a fit of laughter. Boebert's inappropriate behavior might date back all the way to 2023, but she's been unable to shake it.
The congresswoman initially denied having behaved inappropriately during a theater production of "Beetlejuice" after she and her date got kicked out for making a ruckus and vaping inside the theater (along with the inappropriate PDA). Video footage of Boebert doing exactly what she'd been accused of was later released, and to say it tarnished her already spotty reputation is an understatement. Once the jig was up and the video footage was made public, Boebert issued a public apology and blamed her divorce for her behavior.
Tulsi Gabbard's prestigious job title led to a disreputable nickname
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard might have a high-profile job, but she's earned herself a disreputable nickname, and it was coined by none other than a conservative columnist for The New York Times, Bret Stephens. Stephens referred to Gabbard as the "director of national idiocy." He explained, "Tulsi Gabbard is my gold medalist. Nominating an apologist for former Syrian dictator and current Russia resident Bashar al-Assad as director of national intelligence means that if confirmed in the job, we'd need to rename her job title 'director of national idiocy.'"
Gabbard hasn't exactly done much to prove Stephens wrong. In what appeared to be a desperate attempt to redirect the MAGA base's attention from the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, Gabbard held a press briefing in which she accused former President Barack Obama of a "years-long coup and treasonous conspiracy" (via Global News). Gabbard claimed that Obama and Co. were involved in "manufacturing" intelligence about Russia's efforts to sway the 2016 election in Trump's favor.
Former CIA Head of Counterintelligence Susan Miller told The Guardian that Gabbard's claims were blatantly false and that she clearly had trouble understanding the intelligence reports. "It is not a hoax. This was based on real intelligence. It's reporting we were getting from verified agents and from other verified streams of intelligence," she said. "It was so clear [the Russians] were doing that, that it was never in issue back in 2016. It's only an issue now because Tulsi wants it to be."