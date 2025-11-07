Erika Kirk's Admission About The Hardest Part Of Her Day Reignites Those JD Vance Rumors
Erika Kirk is still a steadfast presence in the media after her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in September 2025. But after Erika Kirk's viral cozy embrace with JD Vance, the focus has shifted among curious netizens to whether there's a potential romance brewing between the pair. In a November 5 interview with Fox News, Erika sadly laid bare one of the most difficult aspects of her life after Charlie's death. "The nights are the hardest, being in a bed by yourself. Rolling over trying to... goodnight kiss that's not there," she told Jesse Waters (via X, formerly Twitter). But users in the comments weren't exactly sympathizing with Erika's confession as much as they were trolling her over the romance rumors with the vice president.
"JD is just a phone call away," one commenter wrote. "I'm sure our Vice President is willing to fill the void," mused another. If you are unfamiliar with the speculation that's currently raging like a firestorm, the TL;DR of it all is that Erika and Vance are having a secret affair after photos of them locked in what has been perceived as a much too intimate hug at an October 29 Turning Point USA event went viral. The most talked-about image from the moment is of Erika caressing the back of Vance's head, as the VP wraps his arms around her waist. However, Vance and the Turning Point CEO — who stepped into the role after her husband's assassination — are potentially reveling in the attention, as some believe they have a much larger goal with their partnership.
Are JD Vance and Erika Kirk making moves for 2028?
While some pundits are convinced that JD Vance will soon leave his wife, Usha Vance, for activist Erika Kirk, plenty of others believe their close partnership is professional rather than romantic. At the now infamous Turning Point USA event, held at the University of Mississippi, the vice president was met with chants of "48!" as he addressed the crowd. They were, of course, referencing JD's opportunity to run in the 2028 presidential elections (via the New York Post). Could Erika be the next vice president? Many netizens are totally convinced that Charlie Kirk's wife's already eventful life will take that ambitious turn, and moreover, that it makes complete sense for her. In fact, many are already backing a Vance-Kirk run in 2028, with one X user even calling the political duo "unbeatable."
If JD's name were to appear on the ticket, there is one big roadblock many believe he needs to address first: his wife. Their interfaith marriage has seemingly become a problem in the eyes of many ultra Christian MAGA supporters, who have notably criticized the second lady for her Hindu background. The Vances have been haunted by divorce rumors for years, and the "Hillbilly Elegy" author fanned the flames further with his dodgy remarks about his wife's faith. JD admitted to the TPUSA crowd in October that he hopes Usha will eventually become Christian — a comment that sparked even more theories about his relationship with Erika, with some social media users proclaiming her next role will be first lady. Either way, MAGA fans are confident Erika will be in the White House by January 2029.