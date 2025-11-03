JD & Usha Vance Are Haunted By Divorce Rumors After Cringey Halloween Outing

Everyone's favorite awkward MAGA couple was back at it again with their shenanigans during Halloween. While spending time at the vice president's residence, JD and Usha Vance enjoyed the holiday with their kids. JD leaned into internet culture hard with his costume: a meme of himself. However, everyone was dressed up for the occasion except for Usha, adding fuel to divorce rumors with the couple.

For JD's costume, the particular meme of him was created and used to mock the veep, but it looked like JD felt like if he couldn't beat them, join them. He tried to make it appear like he was in on the joke, but no one was falling for it. (He even earned himself a spot on The List's "Worst-Dressed Celebrity Looks for Halloween 2025" roundup.) Points for having a sense of humor, though! You'd never see President Donald Trump dressing up like one of the many different memes made of him.

VP Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and the kids celebrated Halloween at the Vice President's Residence last night📸 pic.twitter.com/kLPl3lmQ4d — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 1, 2025

Usha looked to be wearing her regular clothes for the outing, but perhaps she was dressed as a SLOTUS who is over her job. It's no secret that the former attorney, who quit her successful career to maintain the family while JD follows his political aspirations, has seemingly had a difficult go at constantly being in the public eye. (Remember when she reportedly snapped at JD when they were out at dinner?) It appears that a new divorce rumor pops up daily for the couple, which has to be taking a toll on their marriage.