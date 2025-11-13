Erika Kirk Shared Her True Feelings About Jimmy Kimmel Controversy
Erika Kirk is speaking out for the first time about the Jimmy Kimmel controversy after the talk show host was suspended from ABC for comments he made about Donald Trump's administration and its supporters in the aftermath of her husband Charlie Kirk's death. Kimmel returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on September 23, 2025, after a six-day suspension. Although he didn't apologize directly to Erika, he said (via YouTube), "... it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it." Charlie was the CEO of the conservative group Turning Point USA, a role Erika has stepped into since his death.
In a November 5 interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," Erika said that representatives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, a company that owns several stations affiliated with ABC across the country, asked her if she wanted to be on Kimmel's show or request an apology from him. "[Sinclair] asked, I haven't really told anybody this, so they asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?" Erika told Watters. She said she responded, via her team. "Thank you. We received your note. This is not our issue, not our mess." She continued, appearing to reference Kimmel: "If you want to say sorry to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it."
Jimmy Kimmel's suspension sparked a national controversy over freedom of speech
Podcaster Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His death was immediately political since his non-profit organization, Turning Point USA, describes itself as "a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government." He supported and promoted Donald Trump's MAGA policies and was friends with Vice President JD Vance. Trump even issued an order that flags be flown at half-staff after his death, as is traditionally done after national tragedies and deaths of military personnel or first responders.
During his September 15 monologue on "Live," Jimmy Kimmel said, in part: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." Kimmel's words sparked a strong reaction from the Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, who is also a Trump supporter. Per a statement on X via podcaster Benny Johnson, Carr threatened to take action against Kimmel, ABC, and Disney if Kimmel didn't face consequences for his statements. Kimmel's suspension followed, but he's survived controversy before, and received support from the entertainment community when 400 celebrities signed an open letter in support of his right to free speech. Conservative figures like Candace Owens and politicians like Rand Paul and Ted Cruz also spoke out in support of Kimmel's First Amendment rights.