Erika Kirk Shared Her True Feelings About Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Erika Kirk is speaking out for the first time about the Jimmy Kimmel controversy after the talk show host was suspended from ABC for comments he made about Donald Trump's administration and its supporters in the aftermath of her husband Charlie Kirk's death. Kimmel returned to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on September 23, 2025, after a six-day suspension. Although he didn't apologize directly to Erika, he said (via YouTube), "... it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it." Charlie was the CEO of the conservative group Turning Point USA, a role Erika has stepped into since his death.

In a November 5 interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," Erika said that representatives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, a company that owns several stations affiliated with ABC across the country, asked her if she wanted to be on Kimmel's show or request an apology from him. "[Sinclair] asked, I haven't really told anybody this, so they asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?" Erika told Watters. She said she responded, via her team. "Thank you. We received your note. This is not our issue, not our mess." She continued, appearing to reference Kimmel: "If you want to say sorry to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it."