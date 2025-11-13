Does Prince Harry Plan To Become A US Citizen? Here's What He Said

After he left royal life and moved to California with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020, Prince Harry didn't immediately apply for a green card as some thought he would. Considering that there was a huge possibility Harry would lose his Duke of Sussex title, it was easy to understand why he wasn't exactly jumping at the opportunity to become a U.S. citizen right away. However, over the years, we've seen some hints that it might not be out of the question for him. Harry put down roots in Montecito, California, by purchasing a multimillion-dollar estate and changed his primary residence to the U.S. on his official paperwork. In addition, he and Meghan haven't bought another home in Britain since essentially being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, suggesting they aren't planning to split their time between the two countries in the near future. Perhaps the most obvious signal, however, was Harry's own admission that he's been mulling over the idea of pursuing U.S. citizenship. In 2024, he gushed to "Good Morning America" about life stateside and confessed that "the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind," though he clarified that it wasn't "a high priority" at the time.

However, Harry sang a different tune when asked about the topic a year later. In October 2025, he sat down for a chat on the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" podcast, which included a quick Q&A session. At one point, host Hasan Minhaj asked him, "Are you going to become a U.S. citizen?" The royal didn't mince words and bluntly responded that it wasn't in the cards for him. "Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point," said Harry.