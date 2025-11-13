Does Prince Harry Plan To Become A US Citizen? Here's What He Said
After he left royal life and moved to California with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2020, Prince Harry didn't immediately apply for a green card as some thought he would. Considering that there was a huge possibility Harry would lose his Duke of Sussex title, it was easy to understand why he wasn't exactly jumping at the opportunity to become a U.S. citizen right away. However, over the years, we've seen some hints that it might not be out of the question for him. Harry put down roots in Montecito, California, by purchasing a multimillion-dollar estate and changed his primary residence to the U.S. on his official paperwork. In addition, he and Meghan haven't bought another home in Britain since essentially being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, suggesting they aren't planning to split their time between the two countries in the near future. Perhaps the most obvious signal, however, was Harry's own admission that he's been mulling over the idea of pursuing U.S. citizenship. In 2024, he gushed to "Good Morning America" about life stateside and confessed that "the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind," though he clarified that it wasn't "a high priority" at the time.
However, Harry sang a different tune when asked about the topic a year later. In October 2025, he sat down for a chat on the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" podcast, which included a quick Q&A session. At one point, host Hasan Minhaj asked him, "Are you going to become a U.S. citizen?" The royal didn't mince words and bluntly responded that it wasn't in the cards for him. "Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point," said Harry.
Though he's thriving in the U.S., Harry has little motivation to pursue citizenship
Prince Harry's admission doesn't come as a total surprise, as not becoming a naturalized American seems to be the more practical choice. Experts speculated that the Duke of Sussex already has an A-1 visa that allows foreign leaders and royals like himself to stay in the U.S. for as long as they want, negating the need for a green card or dual citizenship. "Each visa will have a duration of five years, good for multiple entries to the United States. Each entry will be permitted for an indefinite period of time called 'duration of status,' meaning for the time that he remains close to becoming the King of England. For him, that is all of his life," immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin told the Daily Mail. The process to become a U.S. citizen can be long and grueling; for example, John Oliver's journey to acquiring dual citizenship took over a decade and culminated in a test that had the usually eloquent host so terrified he forgot his own phone number.
Even without the privileges that being an American brings, Harry has been thriving in California with Meghan Markle and their two kids. "I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," he gushed during a 2024 event (per People). "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. — it's huge. That is a fantastic opportunity and I'm hugely grateful for that."