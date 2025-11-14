The One Thing Andrew Won't Be Stripped Of After Losing His Titles

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor holds a close relationship to the crown as the brother to King Charles II, and, until October 2025, held a power title within the British royal family. As the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew was a prince at birth and, in 1986, was granted the title Duke of York and Earl of Inverness. However, decades later, and in the wake of an international criminal case, his titles have been stripped. The process was started by his brother, the king, who alluded to this decision to give up his royal titles as a response to the increasing accusations made against him that were distracting from the family and his roles. But a recent announcement revealed that the commoner formerly known as prince is not losing everything that came with that past life.

In addition to his time within the royal family, Andrew served in the Navy for over two decades. In 1982, the former prince joined forces who fought in South America during the Falkland War as a helicopter copilot. Every individual who fought in South America during the operations to free South Georgia were awarded a medal for their service. It has been confirmed that Windsor, now without royal title or royal residency, has been permitted to keep his medal.