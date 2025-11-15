Chuck Schumer's First Meeting With His Wife Was Less Than Romantic

Some folks experience their fairytale love-at-first sight moment when they meet their future spouse, but that wasn't exactly the case for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. In fact, his future wife put Schumer firmly in his place when the two initially met, in the 1970s, at a Mid-Bay Independent Democrats gathering in Midwood, Brooklyn. The 24-year-old was attending the meeting in his capacity as a New York state assemblyman, and it was there Schumer ran into Iris Weinshall, a fiery 21-year-old lobbyist who didn't budge easily, as he quickly learned when Schumer tried to weasel his way into making his speech before hers.

Weinshall looked back on that fateful day while chatting to Crain's New York Business in 2016. "I had waited to speak and he showed up and he came over to me and said, 'You don't mind if I go ahead of you, because I have to go to some other meetings.' And I said, 'Yes, I do mind,'" she recalled, quipping, "But then he charmed me, so I let him do it." Sparks flew, and the two tied the knot in September 1980, subsequently welcoming two daughters.

The happy couple, who has been married for several decades at this stage, has notably weathered many storms together, including the heartbreaking death of Schumer's father Abe. Likewise, Weinshall has continued to be her husband's most valued advisor when it comes to his work. She's the first person the Senate minority leader calls every morning when he's working in Washington, and Schumer still relies on her decision-making input.